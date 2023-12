MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Sunday a decree clearing the way for the purchase by Rosbank of stakes in leading Russian companies owned by Societe General.

The decree said that Rosbank will be able to buy Societe General's stakes in leading energy producers such as Rosneft and Gazprom as well as in metals companies including Norilsk Nickel and Severstal and other leading Russian enterprises.

Societe Generale pulled out of Russia and closed the sale of its local unit Rosbank to the Interros group, a firm linked to Russian oligarch Vladimir Potanin, in May 2022.

