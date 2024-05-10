MANILA, May 10 (Reuters) - Several countries including the United States and China have expressed interest in collaborating with the Philippines for mining opportunities particularly in nickel, the country's environment minister said on Friday.

Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga in a speech said the Philippines should enhance its nickel processing capacity, a key component for the production of batteries in electric vehicles. (Reporting by Mikhail Flores and Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty )