URU Metals Ltd - mineral exploration and development company which counts Zebedelia nickel project in South Africa as "flagship" asset - Says repayment date for the convertible loan from Boothbay Absolute Return Strategies LP has been extended to February 28. Boothbay has also agreed that it will not convert sums due under the convertible loan note into ordinary shares of the company prior to January 31.

Current stock price: 51.80 pence

12-month change: down 65%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

