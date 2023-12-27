Uru Metals Ltd - mineral exploration and development company which counts Zebedelia nickel project in South Africa as "flagship" asset - Reports no revenue in half-year ended September 30, unchanged annually. Net loss narrows to USD374,000 from USD436,000 year-on-year. Administrative expenses decline 9.1% to USD396,000 from USD436,000 on-year. Says Zebedelia project remains "key venture" for firm, given its near-74% stake in Zeb Nickel Corp. "The demand for nickel, essential in lithium-ion batteries and the burgeoning electric vehicle market, continues to grow, highlighting the importance of our project," Uru adds.

Current stock price: 51.80 pence

12-month change: down 65%

