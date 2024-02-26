Uru Metals Ltd - developer of Zebedelia nickel project in South Africa - Non-Executive Chair Jay Viera resigns immediately. No explanation is provided for Viera's sudden departure. "The board would like to take this opportunity to thank Mr Viera for his contribution to the company," Uru says. Non-Executive Director Kyle Appleby takes over as chair. Uru will hold its annual general meeting on March 22 in Toronto.

Current stock price: 55.00 pence, down 27% on Monday in London

12-month change: down 73%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

