Cornish Metals Inc - UK and Canada-focused mineral exploration company - Notes "great progress" over the last five months at its South Crofty tin project in Cornwall, England, despite adverse weather conditions. Says the water treatment plant is approaching completion and the company is now turning its attention to starting and commissioning mine dewatering activities this summer. Dewatering is estimated to take 18 months to complete. Adds news on the metallurgical drill and testwork programme, as well as the ongoing feasibility study, will be issued "shortly".

Current stock price: 13.00 pence

12-month change: down 24%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

