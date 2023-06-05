First Tin PLC - tin project development in Germany and Australia - Submits complete documentation to the Saxonian Mining Authority of the mine permit application for its 100%-owned Tellerhauser tin project in Germany. Says a decision expected prior to the end of the third quarter of 2024. Says it will update shareholders with further progress on permitting once the process has been completed.

Chief Executive Officer Thomas Buenger says: "This submission to the authorities is an important next step in advancing our mining activities at our Tellerhauser asset. The application describes in detail our plan to build a tin mine which sets a new standard for mining operations worldwide in terms of sustainability...in the meanwhile, we are focused on building additional value in the asset with an updated JORC compliant resource, which is expected in the coming months."

Current stock price: 7.00 pence, down 3.5%

12-month change: down 64%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

