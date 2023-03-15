Advanced search
LME TIN CASH
End-of-day quote  -  2020-02-19
16600.00   +0.30%
Tourists flock to TikTok famous cafe in Tokyo

03/15/2023 | 12:00pm EDT
STORY: This Tokyo cafe was made famous on TikTok

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Shizuo Mori's coffee shop is known for its 'Jumbo Purin' pudding

His trademark fling of the arm to dislodge the eggy custard from its tin

has earned him a worldwide audience on social media

(Shizuo Mori, Coffee shop owner)

"Customers have shown me the video clips, so I know about it. When they see me on television they would let me know and also they showed me. That's how I found out that the cafe became popular."

(Haitham, Tourist from Abu Dhabi)

"I saw it on TikTok and it seems like a very nice local story. And to be honest I'm a big cream caramel fan, so I dragged my friend here to come and see him, and you know I was very disappointed, cause it's (pudding) finished, and it's not even 2 p.m., you know. But it just means that they are doing a great job and it just means that social media is really playing a big part in improving the livelihoods of a lot of small businesses in Japan."


12:00pTourists flock to TikTok famous cafe in Tokyo
RE
03/15Vietnam stocks up after surprise c.bank rate cut targeting property risks
RE
03/14China Jan-Feb aluminium output up 7.5% to 6.74 million tonnes
RE
03/14Copper prices rise as U.S. inflation data bolsters sentiment
RE
03/14Copper stumbles on U.S. banking crisis and firmer dollar
RE
03/14Indonesia's Feb trade surplus seen shrinking as imports rise for Ramadan - Reuters Poll
RE
03/13Copper falls on firmer dollar, risk-off sentiment amid U.S. banking rout
RE
03/13Tintra wins US patent; Gelion hails acquisition
AN
03/13RC365 signs deal with Wching; Woodbois raises cash
AN
03/13London copper rises to near 1-week high on soft dollar, China demand
RE
