Rockfire Resources PLC - London-based mineral exploration company - Says drilling at Maloi zinc deposit in Greece replicates historical drill holes. Finds 73.44 grams of silver per tonne at hole MO_GTK_009, as well as 30.63 grams of germanium per tonne. Chief Executive Officer David Price said: "This replication of historical holes was requested by SRK Consulting Geologists to provide increased confidence in the positioning and grades/widths of historical drill holes. The results indicate that the similarities between the original holes and the new holes are close. The width varies in hole MO_GTK_009, however this is likely due to differences in sample lengths and sampling intervals selected. This drilling provides confidence in the original data and validates many of the historical drill holes to be included into a future resource upgrade."

Current stock price: 0.32 pence, up 2.4%

12-month change: up 61%

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.