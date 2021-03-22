Log in
LME ZINC CASH
Shanghai zinc hits over 3-year high on demand hopes

03/22/2021 | 02:25am EDT
HANOI, March 22 (Reuters) - Shanghai zinc prices jumped on Monday to their highest in more than three years, buoyed by prospects of demand improvement in top user China as the traditionally peak consumption season approaches.

The most-traded May zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 4.3% to 22,335 yuan ($3,432.77) a tonne, its highest since January 2018.

Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange advanced 1.4% to $2,877.50 a tonne by 0553 GMT.

"The operating rate of downstream galvanizing companies remains high and (China) will soon enter the traditional peak season for consumption. It is expected that zinc prices will continue to be strong," Huatai Futures said in a note, adding zinc concentrate supply remained tight.

Official data showed zinc concentrate imports in the first two months of 2021 declined 1.8% from a year earlier to 679,758 tonnes, while refined zinc imports jumped 60.15% to 87,345 tonnes.

Meanwhile, zinc production in January and February combined rose 2.8% year-on-year to 1.08 million tonnes, official data showed.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME aluminium inventories <MALSTX-TOTAL> surged to 1.97 million tonnes, their highest since March 2017, while stockpiles of the metals in warehouses tracked by ShFE <AL-STX-SGH> climbed to a level unseen since April 2020 of 375,571 tonnes.

* Inventories of copper in warehouses tracked by ShFE <CU-STX-SGH> hit their highest since September at 187,372 tonnes.

* The Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> dipped to $65.50 a tonne, its lowest since Jan. 13, indicating weakening demand for imported copper into top consumer China.

* LME copper fell 0.3% to $9,027.50 a tonne and aluminium declined 0.4% to $2,256 a tonne, while ShFE nickel rose 2.3% to 122,790 yuan a tonne and ShFE lead advanced 1.9% to 15,100 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.5064 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
