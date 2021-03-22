Shanghai zinc hits over 3-year high on demand hopes

HANOI, March 22 (Reuters) - Shanghai zinc prices jumped on
Monday to their highest in more than three years, buoyed by
prospects of demand improvement in top user China as the
traditionally peak consumption season approaches.
The most-traded May zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange rose as much as 4.3% to 22,335 yuan
($3,432.77) a tonne, its highest since January 2018.
Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange
advanced 1.4% to $2,877.50 a tonne by 0553 GMT.
"The operating rate of downstream galvanizing companies
remains high and (China) will soon enter the traditional peak
season for consumption. It is expected that zinc prices will
continue to be strong," Huatai Futures said in a note, adding
zinc concentrate supply remained tight.
Official data showed zinc concentrate imports in the first
two months of 2021 declined 1.8% from a year earlier to 679,758
tonnes, while refined zinc imports jumped 60.15% to 87,345
tonnes.
Meanwhile, zinc production in January and February combined
rose 2.8% year-on-year to 1.08 million tonnes, official data
showed.
FUNDAMENTALS
* LME aluminium inventories <MALSTX-TOTAL> surged to 1.97
million tonnes, their highest since March 2017, while stockpiles
of the metals in warehouses tracked by ShFE <AL-STX-SGH> climbed
to a level unseen since April 2020 of 375,571 tonnes.
* Inventories of copper in warehouses tracked by ShFE
<CU-STX-SGH> hit their highest since September at 187,372
tonnes.
* The Yangshan copper premium <SMM-CUYP-CN> dipped to $65.50
a tonne, its lowest since Jan. 13, indicating weakening demand
for imported copper into top consumer China.
* LME copper fell 0.3% to $9,027.50 a tonne and
aluminium declined 0.4% to $2,256 a tonne, while ShFE
nickel rose 2.3% to 122,790 yuan a tonne and ShFE lead
advanced 1.9% to 15,100 yuan a tonne.
