Zinc Media Group PLC - Edinburgh, Scotland-based television, brand and audio production group - Says continues to perform well, "winning" an additional GBP3.0 million of new business, which is expected to be recognised in the current financial year. As a result, expects revenue to be GBP29.0 million for financial 2023, up from GBP17.0 million the year before. Says the firm continues to come from all divisions, adding that its pipeline remains strong with a further GBP5.0 million of revenue.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Browning says: "During the last month we have continued our strong momentum in FY23, and continue to win high quality work across all our businesses. This gives increasing confidence that our performance is in line with market expectations."

Current stock price: 114.25 pence each, up 1.6% on Thursday afternoon in London

12-month change: up 2.5%

