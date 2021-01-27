Zinc hits over 2-month low on higher inventories, weak Chinese demand

HANOI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Zinc prices fell on Wednesday to
their lowest in more than two months as stockpiles in the London
Metal Exchange hit a two-year high while demand in top consumer
China weakened.
LME three-month zinc shed as much as 0.8% to
$2,634.50 a tonne, its lowest since Nov. 13, 2020, while the
most-traded March zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
dropped to 19,705 yuan ($3,049.32) a tonne, a level
unseen since Nov. 4, 2020.
Zinc inventories in LME warehouses <MZNSTX-TOTAL> surged to
235,025 tonnes, their highest since September 2018, and ShFE
stockpiles of the metal <ZN-STX-SGH> rose to 43,240 tonnes, the
highest since Dec. 11, 2020.
"This increase in LME stock also comes amid stock building
in the Chinese market, which is largely expected ahead of
Chinese New Year," said ING analysts in a note, referring to the
Feb. 11-17 holiday when demand often weakens.
"Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Hebei province,
restrictions to logistics are also expected to hurt demand, with
the region accounting for roughly 10% of total galvanising
capacity in China," ING said.
Hebei is China's steel producing hub and one of the hardest
hit provinces in the country's most recent coronavirus outbreak.
Zinc, used mostly to galvanise steel, is now the worst
performer year-to-date among the base metals complex on both the
exchanges, down 3.9% on the LME and 5.3% on the ShFE.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Cash zinc on the LME has been trading at a discount to the
three-month contract <CMZN0-3> since June 2020, indicating
abundant nearby supplies.
* LME copper fell 0.6% to $7,964 a tonne by 0447 GMT
and aluminium dipped 0.3% to $2,015 a tonne, while
nickel rose 0.3% to $18,105 a tonne.
* ShFE nickel dropped 1.1% to 133,930 yuan a tonne
and copper eased 0.1% to 58,760 yuan a tonne, while tin
hit a record 173,890 yuan a tonne on tight supply and
solid demand.
($1 = 6.4621 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and
Uttaresh.V)