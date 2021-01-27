Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  LME Zinc Cash       

LME ZINC CASH
SummaryChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Zinc hits over 2-month low on higher inventories, weak Chinese demand

01/27/2021 | 12:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANOI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Zinc prices fell on Wednesday to their lowest in more than two months as stockpiles in the London Metal Exchange hit a two-year high while demand in top consumer China weakened.

LME three-month zinc shed as much as 0.8% to $2,634.50 a tonne, its lowest since Nov. 13, 2020, while the most-traded March zinc contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped to 19,705 yuan ($3,049.32) a tonne, a level unseen since Nov. 4, 2020.

Zinc inventories in LME warehouses <MZNSTX-TOTAL> surged to 235,025 tonnes, their highest since September 2018, and ShFE stockpiles of the metal <ZN-STX-SGH> rose to 43,240 tonnes, the highest since Dec. 11, 2020.

"This increase in LME stock also comes amid stock building in the Chinese market, which is largely expected ahead of Chinese New Year," said ING analysts in a note, referring to the Feb. 11-17 holiday when demand often weakens.

"Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Hebei province, restrictions to logistics are also expected to hurt demand, with the region accounting for roughly 10% of total galvanising capacity in China," ING said.

Hebei is China's steel producing hub and one of the hardest hit provinces in the country's most recent coronavirus outbreak.

Zinc, used mostly to galvanise steel, is now the worst performer year-to-date among the base metals complex on both the exchanges, down 3.9% on the LME and 5.3% on the ShFE.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Cash zinc on the LME has been trading at a discount to the three-month contract <CMZN0-3> since June 2020, indicating abundant nearby supplies.

* LME copper fell 0.6% to $7,964 a tonne by 0447 GMT and aluminium dipped 0.3% to $2,015 a tonne, while nickel rose 0.3% to $18,105 a tonne.

* ShFE nickel dropped 1.1% to 133,930 yuan a tonne and copper eased 0.1% to 58,760 yuan a tonne, while tin hit a record 173,890 yuan a tonne on tight supply and solid demand.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.4621 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.06% 6.4678 Delayed Quote.-0.15%
All news about LME ZINC CASH
12:07aZinc hits over 2-month low on higher inventories, weak Chinese demand
RE
01/26Zinc falls to more than 2-month low on rising inventories
RE
01/26HINDUSTAN ZINC : CFO Resigns
MT
01/26Fireweed Zinc up 14% After Macmillan Pass Drilling Shows Extensive High-Grade..
MT
01/25CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Enters Deal to Cut Transport Costs of Plomosas Zinc Concentr..
MT
01/22MMG : Shares Tumble 7% as Production of Copper, Zinc Declines in 2020
MT
01/21Indian Shares Pull Back on Thursday Closing; Hindustan Zinc Falls 5%
MT
01/20HINDUSTAN ZINC : Records Rise in Fiscal Q3 2020 Profit, Revenue
MT
01/20Hindustan Zinc's Third-Quarter Net Profit Boosted by Higher Metal Sales
DJ
01/18CONSOLIDATED ZINC : Shares Jump 12% After Executing Extended Offtake Agreement W..
MT
More news
Chart LME ZINC CASH
Duration : Period :
LME Zinc Cash Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ