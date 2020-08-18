Algeria to allow private banks, airlines, sea transport firms

ALGIERS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Algeria will allow its private
sector to set up banks as well as air and sea transport
companies for goods and passengers to reduce spending,
President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Tuesday.
The move is part of wider reforms by the OPEC member to cope
with financial problems caused by a sharp fall in energy export
revenues, the main source of state funding for the North African
country.
Elected in December 2019, Tebboune wants to encourage
private investors and improve the investment climate in an
effort to develop the non-energy sector and reduce reliance on
oil and gas.
"I see no objection to private investors creating air and
sea freight and passenger transport (companies), as well as
banks," he told a meeting in Algiers to discuss a plan to revive
the economy.
The annual bill for goods transport services is estimated at
$12.5 billion, he said.
"It is essential to find a solution to this situation," he
told the meeting attended by government officials, businessmen
and unions.
In the last decade, the judiciary ordered the liquidation of
the country's first private bank and airline and sentenced their
owner, Rafik Khalifa, to 18 years in prison on charges including
fraud, corruption and falsifying administrative and banking
documents.
Algeria's foreign exchange reserves have fallen to $57
billion from $62 billion in January, while energy export
revenues are expected to reach $24 billion this year compared
with $33 billion in 2019, Tebboune said.
Energy earnings currently account for 94% of total exports
and the government aims to bring that figure to 80% from next
year, while increasing the value of exports of non-energy
products to $5 billion from $2 billion now, he added.
To achieve that goal, the authorities will allocate 1,900
billion dinars ($14.84 billion) to help finance investment
projects for the coming months.
"For investment, the doors are open. State banks are ready
to help. But we want projects that create wealth and jobs and
reduce imports," Tebboune said. "There is no difference between
the public and private sector."
(Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Mark Potter)