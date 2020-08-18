Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryNewsMarketScreener Strategies

Algeria to allow private banks, airlines, sea transport firms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/18/2020 | 02:45pm EDT

ALGIERS, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Algeria will allow its private sector to set up banks as well as air and sea transport companies for goods and passengers to reduce spending, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Tuesday.

The move is part of wider reforms by the OPEC member to cope with financial problems caused by a sharp fall in energy export revenues, the main source of state funding for the North African country.

Elected in December 2019, Tebboune wants to encourage private investors and improve the investment climate in an effort to develop the non-energy sector and reduce reliance on oil and gas.

"I see no objection to private investors creating air and sea freight and passenger transport (companies), as well as banks," he told a meeting in Algiers to discuss a plan to revive the economy.

The annual bill for goods transport services is estimated at $12.5 billion, he said.

"It is essential to find a solution to this situation," he told the meeting attended by government officials, businessmen and unions.

In the last decade, the judiciary ordered the liquidation of the country's first private bank and airline and sentenced their owner, Rafik Khalifa, to 18 years in prison on charges including fraud, corruption and falsifying administrative and banking documents.

Algeria's foreign exchange reserves have fallen to $57 billion from $62 billion in January, while energy export revenues are expected to reach $24 billion this year compared with $33 billion in 2019, Tebboune said.

Energy earnings currently account for 94% of total exports and the government aims to bring that figure to 80% from next year, while increasing the value of exports of non-energy products to $5 billion from $2 billion now, he added.

To achieve that goal, the authorities will allocate 1,900 billion dinars ($14.84 billion) to help finance investment projects for the coming months.

"For investment, the doors are open. State banks are ready to help. But we want projects that create wealth and jobs and reduce imports," Tebboune said. "There is no difference between the public and private sector." (Reporting by Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LONDON BRENT OIL
02:45pAlgeria to allow private banks, airlines, sea transport firms
RE
02:16pNEWSMAKER-New Canadian Finance Minister Freeland earned spurs in trade talks
RE
01:47pBrazil pushes 17th and 18th round of oil exploration tenders to 2021 and 2022
RE
12:17pBanks, oil stocks drag Europe lower despite record highs for Wall St
RE
12:04pTech firms offer carbon tracking software to meet oil-investor demands
RE
12:04pGlum BHP, Capita earnings dent London stocks; Persimmon jumps
RE
12:00pBHP falls short of expected profit, warns of slowing growth outside China
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:15aNigeria's long-awaited oil reform bill to go to president - sources
RE
10:43aNigeria's long-awaited oil reform bill to go to president - sources
RE
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group