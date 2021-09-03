Asia, Mideast utilities turn to dirtier fuel as LNG prices bite

* High sulphur fuel oil HSFO demand up as LNG prices soar
* Forward LNG prices above HSFO into Q1 2022
* Firm HSFO demand may extend beyond peak summer season
SINGAPORE, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Surging liquefied natural gas
(LNG) prices are prompting utilities across Asia and the Middle
East to burn more high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) than usual to
meet increased power demand during summer, analysts and traders
said.
The move towards the cheaper but more polluting HSFO
highlights the problems faced by developing countries which have
to grapple with the economics of lower costs versus meeting
emission-cutting standards.
The strong demand for the residual fuel oil could last
beyond the summer as the global economic recovery from the
coronavirus gathers momentum and global LNG prices hold firm at
more than twice where they averaged in 2020, the analysts said.
"With (spot) LNG prices surpassing HSFO, power generation
plants are switching from gas to oil where possible," said
Serena Huang, Vortexa's Asia lead analyst, highlighting strong
power demand in the Middle East, Pakistan and Bangladesh.
"Fuel oil imports are likely to rise further as LNG prices
continue to head north amid tight supply-demand fundamentals,"
said Huang.
Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices <LNG-AS> are
currently at their highest since January and also at their
highest for this time of the year since at least 2010.
They are expected to climb further during the northern
hemisphere winter when demand for LNG for heating typically
surges.
"LNG (imported) into Pakistan is now equivalent to about
$250 per tonne more expensive than 180-cst (centistoke) HSFO," a
senior Singapore-based fuel oil trader said.
He added that on a forward price basis, spot LNG cargoes are
trading above fuel oil prices through the first-quarter of 2022.
"We will see unprecedented switching into first quarter of
next year at current prices," the trader said, noting that fuel
switching is already occurring across Asia and the Middle East.
OIL BURNERS BACK ON
Utilities are able to idle gas-fired power plants and
restart oil-fired units if the price difference is wide enough
and local emissions rules allow.
In South Asia, Pakistan's fuel oil imports this year are
already about 65% above 2020's total, while Bangladesh is
considering increasing fuel oil imports by nearly 10% in the
financial year starting July 1.
"For Bangladesh's peak electricity demand, HSFO is an
economically better option," a source with a utility in
Bangladesh said.
In the Middle East, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait have also
stepped up seasonal fuel oil imports amid soaring temperatures
and recovering economic activity, trade sources said.
"Scorching temperatures in the Middle East are prolonging
cooling demand," consultancy Energy Aspects said in a report to
clients this week, adding that the region's strong demand has
improved the economics of exporting HSFO from Europe to the
Middle East lately.
LOW STOCKS
Fuel oil supplies have already been constrained after Middle
East producers cut heavy sour crude oil production to meet
supply targets set by the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries, and as refineries reduced crude throughput.
A fire at a heavy crude Mexican offshore platform https://www.reuters.com/article/mexico-pemex-idUSE1N2NR02L
in late-August is also expected to curtail fuel oil output,
Energy Aspects said.
Global fuel oil inventories across key storage and trading
hubs are at, or near, multi-month lows as a result.
Combined with the brisk demand, the tight inventories helped
propel the 180-cst HSFO cash premium <FO180-SIN-DIF> and
front-month time spread to near two-year highs in
late-August.
Tighter residual fuel oil supplies and strong demand from
Chinese refineries for the cheaper feedstock following a fuel
tax overhaul https://www.reuters.com/article/china-fueloil-refiners/chinas-teapots-snap-up-fuel-oil-after-5-year-import-hiatus-sources-idUKL3N2NS18T
in June are also boosting prices of 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel
oil (VLSFO).
"The time for VLSFO to shine may come later in the winter if
cold weather increases demand for liquid fuels in power
generation in countries such as Japan and South Korea where LSFO
is required," Energy Aspects said in a note to clients.
