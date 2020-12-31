Log in
London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

BRENT CRUDE FUTURES END 2020 DOWN 21.5% FROM END-2019

12/31/2020 | 02:48pm EST
BRENT CRUDE FUTURES END 2020 DOWN 21.5% FROM END-2019


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.47% 51.7 Delayed Quote.-22.55%
WTI -0.37% 48.181 Delayed Quote.-21.63%
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
