Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

BRENT CRUDE FUTURES HIT HIGHEST SINCE JANUARY 2020

03/04/2021 | 12:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BRENT CRUDE FUTURES HIT HIGHEST SINCE JANUARY 2020


© Reuters 2021
All news about LONDON BRENT OIL
12:31pTrade house trafigura proposes alternative way of adding u.s. crude to benchm..
RE
12:30pCANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES  : beats profit estimates, sees surging cash flow
RE
12:26pOil production could fall in Permian Basin due to Biden proposal - Dallas Fed..
RE
12:24pPETROSHALE  : Looks to Recapitalize, Plans Rights Offer and Private Placement Am..
MT
12:19pBrent crude futures hit highest since january 2020
RE
12:18pSTREET COLOR : Saudi Oil Minister Says No Hurry to Bring Back Its 1 Mln bpd Cut:..
MT
12:17pFIRST OIL : Saudi Oil Minister Says No Hurry to Bring Back Its 1 Mln bpd Cut: Bl..
MT
12:06pU.S. Jobless Claims Hold Nearly Steady -- Update
DJ
12:02pS&P 500 rises in choppy trading ahead of Powell speech
RE
12:01pS&P 500 rises in choppy trading ahead of Powell speech
RE
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ