Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Brent crude slips from $70 as outlook brightens but inflation weighs

03/15/2021 | 11:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker collects a crude oil sample at an oil well operated by Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA in Morichal

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices slipped on Monday after Brent hit $70 a barrel as data showed an accelerating economic recovery in China, which was offset by fears of inflation.

Brent crude futures for May were at $68.27, down 95 cents a barrel or 1.4 percent by 1515 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for April was at $64.66 a barrel, also down 95 cents or 1.5%.

A massive U.S. stimulus package passed this month, raising prospects for global economic growth but also inflation.

Still, analysts said a pact by top producers to rein in output and a rebound to demand due to vaccine roll-outs will keep pushing prices upwards despite any temporary setbacks.

"The inflation genie has found life rather uncomfortable in its bottle," said senior market analyst at OANDA Jeffrey Halley.

"Futures spreads remain in backwardation, and dips in prices remain shallow and short-lived," he added, referring to a market structure in which the current value is higher than prices for later, encouraging oil sales. "Both (benchmarks) will find a procession of willing buyers if those regions are visited."

China's industrial output growth quickened in January-February, beating expectations, while its daily refinery throughput data rose 15% from the same period a year earlier, data showed.

"There is increasing confidence that global oil demand is rebounding as U.S. COVID-19 death toll is decreasing while China's apparent oil demand rebounded," said SEB chief commodity analyst Bjarne Schieldrop.

Further supporting prices, top oil exporter Saudi Arabia has cut the supply of April-loading crude to at least four north Asian buyers by up to 15%, while meeting the normal monthly requirements of Indian refiners, refinery sources told Reuters on Friday.

The supply cuts come as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, decided earlier this month to extend most of its supply cuts into April.

Earlier in February, the United States overtook Saudi Arabia to be India's second-largest supplier, data from trade sources showed.

Separately, U.S. energy firms have cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating by one in the first weekly drop since November, according to Baker Hughes Co.

(Reporting by Noah Browning and Florence Tan; Editing by Louise Heavens and David Evans)

By Noah Browning


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -0.14% 24.36 Delayed Quote.16.88%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.93% 68.2 Delayed Quote.34.56%
WTI -2.08% 64.617 Delayed Quote.36.09%
All news about LONDON BRENT OIL
11:42aDeclines in Energy Stocks Pressure Major Indexes
DJ
11:37aBrent crude slips from $70 as outlook brightens but inflation weighs
RE
11:28aImperial Oil Buy Rating Reiterated at Goldman Sachs
MT
11:24aGoldman Sachs board nominates Royal Dutch Shell CFO for director role
RE
11:24aEUROPE ECONOMICS : ING Says Russian Central Bank Signals A Front-Loaded Tighteni..
MT
11:23aUS Senate to vote on Haaland as possible first Native American cabinet secret..
RE
11:22aVolkswagen takes aim at Tesla with own European gigafactories
RE
11:18aEuropean ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
11:17aStocks subdued, U.S. yields fall with Fed on tap
RE
11:10aStocks subdued, U.S. yields fall with Fed on tap
RE
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ