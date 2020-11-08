Brent crude tops $40 after Biden's win lifts risk-takers

* Joe Biden clinches U.S. presidency
* Global coronavirus cases tops 50 mln -Reuters
* China crude imports slip 12% in Oct vs Sept -data
SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Oil prices gained more than 2%
on Monday, with Brent futures rising above $40 a barrel, after
Joe Biden clinched the U.S. presidency and buoyed risk
appetites, offsetting worries about the impact on demand from a
worsening coronavirus pandemic.
Brent crude futures for January climbed $1.06, or
2.7%, to $40.51 a barrel by 0453 GMT, and U.S. West Texas
Intermediate crude for December was at $38.21 a barrel,
up $1.07, or 2.9%.
Oil recovered from a 4% decline on Friday, rising along with
other financial markets after Biden emerged as the winner in the
U.S. presidential race on Sunday. Meanwhile, the dollar
weakened, boosting commodities priced in the greenback as they
became more affordable for investors holding other currencies.
"Trading this morning has a risk-on flavour, reflecting
increasing confidence that Joe Biden will occupy the White
House, but the Republican Party will retain control of the
Senate," Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC
Markets in Sydney.
"The outcome is ideal from a market point of view. Neither
party controls the Congress, so both trade wars and higher taxes
are largely off the agenda."
U.S. President-elect Biden and his team are working on
tackling the worsening health crisis. The United States became
the first nation worldwide since the pandemic began to surpass
10 million COVID-19 infections, according to a Reuters tally on
Sunday.
"There will be some repercussions further down the road,"
said OCBC's economist Howie Lee, raising the possibility of
lockdowns in the United States under Biden.
"Either you're crimping energy demand or consumption
behaviour."
Separately, U.S. oil production is set to climb as producers
are tapping into a backlog of drilled wells left uncompleted to
boost output. The number of operating oil and gas rigs in the
United States rose for an eighth week last week, according to
Baker Hughes.
Key members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) are wary of Biden relaxing measures on either
Iran or Venezuela in years to come, which could mean an increase
in production that would make it harder to balance supply with
demand.
ING analysts said the return of Iranian oil supply is more
likely to happen at end-2021 or in 2022.
OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, are cutting
output by about 7.7 million barrels per day to balance global
oil markets.
China, the world's top crude importer, posted a 12% decline
in October imports compared with September.
This data may be bearish for global commodity markets, said
OCBC's Lee: "China might be near the end of what it needs in the
raw commodity form given the amount of stockpiles that it has."
Some analysts, however, expect imports to rise into 2021
after Beijing increased quotas by 20%.
(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Gerry Doyle and Tom
Hogue)