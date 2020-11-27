Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Canadian dollar adds to weekly advance as greenback slides

11/27/2020 | 03:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) -The Canadian dollar strengthened to a near three-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as the greenback broadly declined in thinner than usual trading conditions following the previous day's U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2983 to the greenback, or 77.02 U.S. cents, having touched its strongest intraday level since Nov. 9 at 1.2972. For the week, the currency was up 0.9%.

"The move in the CAD is in sync with what we're observing in most other developed market currencies. That's a reflection of the weaker USD," said Bipan Rai, North America head, FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

"Thinner than usual liquidity" during the North American trading session contributed to the move, Rai said.

The U.S. dollar hit its lowest level in almost three months, after strong economic data from China favored commodity currencies over safe havens and equity markets continued their rally.

Canada is a major exporter of commodities, including oil.

U.S. crude oil futures settled 18 cents lower at $45.53 a barrel but still notched its fourth straight week of gains ahead of an OPEC+ meeting early next week.

Canada next week will reveal the breadth of the emergency spending it has made during the pandemic and lay the groundwork for future stimulus and social measures, like a national childcare program, government sources told Reuters.

The country's economy could rebound faster than expected if consumer spending jumps in the wake of a successful coronavirus vaccination effort, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Thursday.

Canadian government bond yields eased across much of the curve on Friday, with the 10-year yield down 1.4 basis points at 0.677%.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Chizu Nomiyama)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2020
All news about LONDON BRENT OIL
03:14pCanadian dollar adds to weekly advance as greenback slides
RE
03:00pShell may permanently shut Louisiana refinery next week - sources
RE
02:53pOil prices post weekly gain ahead of OPEC+ meeting
RE
02:39pOil Ends Slightly Lower Ahead of OPEC -- Market Talk
DJ
01:50pEnergy Down On Session, Up On Week, Amid Iran Killing, OPEC Reports -- Energy..
DJ
12:12pEUROPE : European shares rise for fourth straight week; Spain's BBVA jumps
RE
11:26aStocks at record high as risk trade continues, dollar under pressure
RE
10:46aSecurity guard strike threatens Norway's gas exports, prices spike
RE
10:27aIndia's new pipeline tariffs to boost gas use in far-flung areas
RE
10:27aAsian LNG spot prices rise on oil surge and heating demand
RE
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ