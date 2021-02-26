Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Canadian dollar falls by most since October as risk appetite frays

02/26/2021 | 03:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian dollar coin, commonly known as the

TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar tumbled against its broadly stronger U.S. counterpart on Friday as this week's spike in bond yields weighed on investor sentiment, with the loonie extending its pullback from a three-year high the day before.

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.9% lower at 1.2710 to the greenback, or 78.68 U.S. cents, its biggest decline since last October. It touched its weakest since Feb. 18 at 1.2729, while it was down 0.8% for the week.

On Thursday, the loonie touched its strongest intraday level since February 2018 at 1.2464.

"The loonie is losing ground along with other risk assets as market volatility increased on a small tantrum over the rising U.S. yields," said Amo Sahota, director at Klarity FX in San Francisco.

The safe-haven U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies and global equity markets swooned, even as the bond selloff eased a bit. Fears of rising inflation still weighed on sentiment as data showed a strong rebound in U.S. consumer spending.

"The underlying fundamentals are unchanged so commodity demand strength will remain robust and that should help underpin the loonie and prevent this from turning into a complete rout," Sahota said.

Oil prices settled 3.2% lower at $61.50 a barrel as forecasts called for crude supply to rise in response to prices climbing above pre-pandemic levels.

Canada's C$100 billion ($79 billion) stimulus plan is justified by the economic hole caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, government sources said, as analysts warned Ottawa against racking up too much debt and making investments that fail to boost growth.

Canadian government bond yields fell across a flatter curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year was down 6.8 basis points at 1.398%.

On Thursday, it touched a 13-month high at 1.486%, while it was up 18.5 basis points for the week.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio)

By Fergal Smith


© Reuters 2021
All news about LONDON BRENT OIL
03:51pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Extend Friday Fall This Afternoon
MT
03:49pU.S. drillers add rigs for seventh month in a row, pace slows - Baker Hughes
RE
03:40pStocks try to recover from bond whiplash, dollar gains
RE
03:38pCanadian dollar falls by most since October as risk appetite frays
RE
03:34pUS Oil Rig Count Rises by Four This Week, Baker Hughes Says
MT
03:21pCANADA ECONOMICS : CIBC Week Ahead's Market Call on Canada's Current Account (Da..
MT
02:46pCOMMODITIES : WTI Crude Ends Down on Dollar Strength, Supply Concerns Ahead of O..
MT
02:39pCOMMODITIES BRIEF : April WTI Crude Oil Contract Ends Down US$2.03; Settles at U..
MT
02:23pNEWSMAKER-MURDER IN THE CONSULATE : Pressure grows on Saudi crown prince
RE
02:22pMizuho Adjusts Price Target for Marathon Oil to $15 From $11, Maintains Buy R..
MT
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ