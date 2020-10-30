Canadian dollar pares weekly decline as economy grows

The Canadian economy grew by 1.2% in August, the fourth consecutive monthly gain, Statistics Canada said. It was a bigger advance than analysts expected, while a flash estimate showed further expansion of 0.7% in September.

The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.3290 to the greenback, or 75.24 U.S. cents, having traded in a range of 1.3281 to 1.3346. It has fallen 1.3% since the start of the week, which has cut its advance in October to just 0.2%.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, moved in and out of negative territory but remained on course for a second monthly fall as rising COVID-19 cases in Europe and the United States heighten concerns over fuel consumption.

U.S. crude oil futures were nearly unchanged at $36.17 a barrel, while world stocks fell further as jitters over rising infections and next Tuesday's U.S. presidential election more than offset strong euro zone quarterly growth data.[

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem sees the benefit of sticking with increased government spending to support an economy that has been hammered by the COVID-19 crisis, even as the central bank keeps some of its own firepower in reserve.

Earlier this week, the central bank left its benchmark interest rate at a record low of 0.25% and tweaked asset purchases toward longer-term bonds.

Canadian government bond yields rose across a flatter curve, with the 5-year up 2.5 basis points at 0.392%.

