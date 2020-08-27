Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Canadian oil-producing province Alberta triples deficit estimate to C$24.2 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 01:43pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A TORC Oil & Gas pump jack near Granum

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Alberta, blindsided by a revenue crash due to pandemic lockdowns and lower oil prices, tripled its deficit estimate for the current fiscal year on Thursday to C$24.2 billion ($18.41 billion), from C$7.3 billion previously.

Right-leaning Premier Jason Kenney had warned this week of a record-high deficit.

The province is usually one of Canada's wealthiest, but its reliance on energy revenues left it vulnerable when the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a drastic global reduction in air and road travel.

"These numbers are incredibly sobering to all of us," said Finance Minister Travis Toews. "We are facing the most significant economic challenge of our generation."

The province expects its real gross domestic product to plunge 8.8% in 2020 before growing 4.6% in 2021.

Toews said plans to balance Alberta's budget are delayed, and he intends to give a three-year fiscal update in November.

Neighboring Saskatchewan, which also produces oil, shaved its deficit estimate to C$2.1 billion.

Missing from Alberta's update were steps to tame the deficit, said Trevor Tombe, associate professor of economics at University of Calgary.

"There is a large challenge that awaits and it's going to almost surely require changes in taxes or other increases in revenue."

Alberta finished the last fiscal year with a C$12.2 billion deficit. Debt looks to reach C$99.6 billion by next March.

Revenue for the current 2020-21 year is estimated at C$38.4 billion, down from the previous estimate of C$50 billion.

The drop factored in a 13% cut in oil production, which may slash government oil and gas royalties by C$3.7 billion. Alberta forecast U.S. oil prices to average $35.60 per barrel in 2020-21, down from $58.

Kenney's United Conservative Party government boosted spending to C$62.6 billion from C$57.3 billion.

Alberta announced in June it would accelerate a corporate tax cut and spend C$10 billion on infrastructure to jump-start its economy.

By Rod Nickel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LONDON BRENT OIL
01:55pIranian vessel loads with Venezuelan alumina, amid closer ties -sources
RE
01:43pCanadian oil-producing province Alberta triples deficit estimate to C$24.2 bi..
RE
01:40pNigeria might fall into recession as virus takes toll, budget office says
RE
12:52pCOVID-19 speeds up home buyer exodus from Toronto, condo market quivers
RE
12:45pCOVID-19 speeds up home buyer exodus from Toronto, condo market quivers
RE
12:42pShares, dollar climb as Fed lays out new inflation strategy
RE
12:06pCanadian province Alberta triples fiscal deficit estimate to C$24.2 billion
RE
12:06pAlberta forecasts average light-heavy oil differential of $12.50/bbl for 2020..
RE
12:06pCanadian province alberta forecasts average west texas intermediate oil price..
RE
12:06pCanadian province alberta raises budget deficit estimate to c$24.2 bln from c..
RE
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group