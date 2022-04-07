Log in
    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
Delayed  -  04/07 10:59:59 pm BST
101.22   -0.42%
10:58pConocoPhillips steps up land sale with divestiture of some Eagle Ford assets - sources
RE
10:40pChevron license extension for Venezuela operations 'very likely', PDVSA ad-hoc chair says
RE
10:29pBrazil's Guedes sees 2% GDP growth this year on back of strong investments
RE
ConocoPhillips steps up land sale with divestiture of some Eagle Ford assets - sources

04/07/2022 | 10:58pm BST
April 7 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips is working with an adviser to sell some of its Eagle Ford basin assets in Texas worth around $100 million, according to two people familiar with the matter, as it steps up divestitures to benefit from higher energy prices.

The planned sale, which includes a small portion of the oil and gas producer's assets in the Eagle Ford play, comes as it tries to offload non-core land to raise cash after a buying spree made it the top producer by volume in the Permian basin, the biggest U.S. oilfield.

The sources requested anonymity as the sale plans are confidential. A ConocoPhillips spokesperson said the company does not comment on its ongoing business development or commercial activities.

Over the past 18 months, ConocoPhillips has spent about $23 billion buying properties in the Permian basin. Before spending $9.5 billion last year to acquire Shell's acreage in Texas, ConocoPhillips took over rival Concho Resources for more than $13 billion in 2020.

To cover the outlay, ConocoPhillips in September raised its target for asset sales to between $4 billion and $5 billion by the end of next year. Since then, the oil producer has launched the sales of some of its Permian basin and Anadarko basin assets, which could collectively fetch it well over a billion dollars.

The roughly $100 million of assets ConocoPhillips is now trying to sell includes about 231 drilling locations in the Eagle Ford basin. Those sites produced around 2,304 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the fourth quarter, according to a marketing document seen by Reuters.

The company had total production of around 183,000 boepd in the Eagle Ford in the fourth quarter, according to its quarterly earnings report. (Reporting by Shariq Khan; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CONOCOPHILLIPS 2.48% 99.96 Delayed Quote.35.13%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.42% 101.218 Delayed Quote.35.13%
WTI -0.20% 96.74 Delayed Quote.34.08%
