ConocoPhillips steps up land sale with divestiture of some Eagle Ford assets - sources

April 7 (Reuters) - ConocoPhillips is working with
an adviser to sell some of its Eagle Ford basin assets in Texas
worth around $100 million, according to two people familiar with
the matter, as it steps up divestitures to benefit from higher
energy prices.
The planned sale, which includes a small portion of the oil
and gas producer's assets in the Eagle Ford play, comes as it
tries to offload non-core land to raise cash after a buying
spree made it the top producer by volume in the Permian basin,
the biggest U.S. oilfield.
The sources requested anonymity as the sale plans are
confidential. A ConocoPhillips spokesperson said the company
does not comment on its ongoing business development or
commercial activities.
Over the past 18 months, ConocoPhillips has spent about $23
billion buying properties in the Permian basin. Before spending
$9.5 billion last year to acquire Shell's acreage in
Texas, ConocoPhillips took over rival Concho Resources for more
than $13 billion in 2020.
To cover the outlay, ConocoPhillips in September raised its
target for asset sales to between $4 billion and $5 billion by
the end of next year. Since then, the oil producer has launched
the sales of some of its Permian basin and Anadarko basin
assets, which could collectively fetch it well over a billion
dollars.
The roughly $100 million of assets ConocoPhillips is now
trying to sell includes about 231 drilling locations in the
Eagle Ford basin. Those sites produced around 2,304 barrels of
oil equivalent per day in the fourth quarter, according to a
marketing document seen by Reuters.
The company had total production of around 183,000 boepd in
the Eagle Ford in the fourth quarter, according to its quarterly
earnings report.
(Reporting by Shariq Khan; Editing by Maju Samuel)