Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Government policies, economics creating market for carbon capture: Exxon CEO

03/02/2021 | 11:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Darren Woods, Chairman & CEO, Exxon Mobil Corporation attends a news conference at the NYSE

(Reuters) - Improving economics and government policies are creating opportunities for carbon capture and storage, Exxon Mobil Chief Executive Darren Woods said at an energy conference on Tuesday.

Exxon, under pressure from activist investors who want the company to develop more ambitious plans for energy transition, recently launched a Low Carbon Solutions business to focus on carbon capture and storage.

The largest U.S. oil producer also plans to boost investment in new technologies related to hydrogen, but that remains expensive, Woods said at IHS Markit's CERAWeek virtual conference.

Developing a market price on carbon will be important in making sure "we use market forces to reduce" emissions, said Woods, who anticipates global growth for natural gas in industrial operations and electric generation.

(Reporting by Jennifer Hiller; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
All news about LONDON BRENT OIL
11:47aMurphy Oil Launches $550 Million Debt Offering
MT
11:43aFuel queues form in Nigeria over fears of gasoline price hikes
RE
11:40aFIRST OIL : Sources Say OPEC+ JTC Makes No Recommendation For Oil Output Decisio..
MT
11:39aSTREET COLOR : Sources Say OPEC+ JTC Makes No Recommendation For Oil Output Deci..
MT
11:35aADNOC CEO says low-cost oil will remain central to the fuel mix
RE
11:26aPioneer CEO sees 'very little growth' in U.S. oil production
RE
11:19aWall Street edges down as investors watch bond yields and stimulus
RE
11:18aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL  : Global oil demand recovery, gas growth ahead, say Aramco, C..
RE
11:13aCOMMODITIES : RBC Capital Markets Expects Saudi Arabia to End Voluntary Cuts
MT
10:48aU.S. SHALE OUTPUT WON'T RETURN TO PR : Occidental CEO
RE
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ