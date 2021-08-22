'He never stood a chance': the fateful downfall of Haiti's president

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Haitian President Jovenel
Moise began this year by warning that his country was a land of
coups, conspiracy and murder. In the days before he was shot
dead in a murky international plot last month, he was telling
friends that enemies were out to get him.
"He told me a lot of people were spending a lot of money to
murder him," said a former Haitian senator and close friend of
the late president, relating a conversation with Moise the
evening of his death. "I told him to stop thinking like that."
"He said to me: 'This is reality.'"
Showing Reuters his final text messages with Moise, the
politician, who asked to remain anonymous out of concern for his
safety, said the president did not identify the plotters.
More than a dozen officials, politicians, diplomats and
relatives of Moise spoke to Reuters about the events surrounding
his murder. The assassination decapitated a fragile government
in a Caribbean country repeatedly convulsed by crisis - now
exacerbated by a major earthquake on Aug. 14 - since the
overthrow of the Duvalier family dictatorship in 1986.
The conversations painted the 53-year-old president as a man
increasingly isolated and in peril toward the end of his life.
Moise supporters described his downfall as the inevitable
consequence of a corrupt ruling elite closing ranks against a
provincial outsider who dared to help Haiti's majority poor.
"He was putting things in order. Here, when you put things
in order, you die," said Guy Francois, an ally who served as
Moise's minister of citizenship.
Critics, by contrast, cast Moise as a political novice who
lacked the skills to build consensus, drifted towards autocracy
and turned a blind eye to gang violence in areas hostile to his
administration.
"He was a poor choice from the get-go," said Salim Succar, a
lawyer and onetime aide to Moise's predecessor and former
backer, ex-President Michel Martelly. "He never stood a chance."
Many saw in his killing a microcosm of institutional rot in
Haiti, where government has been hobbled by factional disputes,
entrenched inequality, and a dependence on foreign powers still
widely viewed as hostile to the country's very foundation in
1804, when a slave revolt threw off the French colonial yoke.
MISSING MASTERMIND
In the rubbish-strewn center of Port-au-Prince, the
government district is ringed by deserted streets now considered
to be gang-controlled territory. Buildings battered by a 2010
earthquake that killed tens of thousands of people in the
Western Hemisphere's poorest country still scar the landscape.
Officials say Moise's killers took advantage of the porous
state of law and order to execute their plot at his personal
residence in the Port-au-Prince suburb of Petion-Ville.
Moise's bullet-ridden body was found in the early hours of
July 7 after what the Haitian authorities said was an attack by
a commando unit of mostly Colombian mercenaries. His wife,
Martine, was injured. Police arrested some of the president's
security chiefs but have not identified the mastermind.
Allies accused "oligarchs" - members of Haiti's business
elite - of hiring foreign assassins to eliminate Moise for
threatening their privileges, stoking popular anger over Haiti's
historic treatment by Western powers and the economic
predominance of lighter-skinned Haitians.
Some among the elite made no secret of their disdain for
Moise, said one diplomat, recalling the "contempt" with which
one of its number spoke of Moise at a private meeting.
Several business leaders have publicly condemned Moise's
murder. To date, 18 Colombians, some 20 Haitian police and a
handful of other Haitian and Haitian-American suspects have been
arrested.
Colombian officials familiar with the investigation say that
most of the Colombians detained were probably victims of a plot
within a plot to divert attention from the architects.
Only four of the Colombians knew about the conspiracy
against Moise beforehand; most went to Haiti in the belief they
would be bodyguards, said one Colombian official.
Because the commando unit faced no meaningful resistance
until after his killing, investigators believe Moise was
betrayed by his own security staff, the official added.
Moise's friend, the former senator, said the president had
known the Colombians were in Haiti and told him during their
last phone call he was preparing to arrest the plotters.
"I said, 'Why don't you do it right away?,'" the politician
said. "He said: 'I am going to do it.'"
Haiti was meant to elect a successor to Moise and a new
parliament in September, but that date quickly began slipping
towards November after his assassination.
After the latest earthquake that killed over 2,000 people
and destroyed thousands of homes, holding any election this year
looked "very difficult", said Adriano Espaillat, a U.S.
congressman originally from the neighboring Dominican Republic.
SHOCK, BUT NOT SURPRISE
Six months before his death, Moise seemed only too aware of
the risks. On Jan. 1, he gave a speech to commemorate Haitian
independence steeped in gloom.
"For 217 years, the whole history of the country has been
based on conspiracies, coups, assassinations," he said. "We
conspire to destroy it, never to build it. More than 30
presidents overthrown or assassinated."
Moise's push to improve power supply at the expense of
private interests and a constitutional reform that would have
strengthened the presidency were cited by both allies and
critics as key markers on his road to ruin.
But the problems started early.
Within months of taking office in February 2017, Moise's
administration was rocked by major street protests over tax
hikes, then rising fuel prices.
A Senate report later accused Moise of embezzling funds from
the Venezuela-backed PetroCaribe oil program, which he denied.
Protests worsened, and in 2019 Haiti fell into months of
"Peyi lock", or country lockdown, fueled by opposition-backed
demonstrations. As political unrest, violence and kidnappings
spread, calls for his resignation mounted.
Moise, who last year declared himself second only to God in
Haiti, began ruling by decree in 2020 in the absence of a
sitting parliament, and became increasingly confrontational.
In February, a month after his independence address, Moise
said police had foiled a coup and an attempt on his life. A
sense of foreboding among foreign officials deepened.
"Everyone was shocked" one diplomat said of his
assassination. "But not many people were surprised."
(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Cynthia
Osterman)