Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Indigenous activists occupy Petroperu pipeline facilities over healthcare demands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 05:27pm EDT

More than 100 indigenous activists in Peru´s Amazon occupied infrastructure belonging to the state-run Petroperú pipeline, the company said on Tuesday, demanding improved social benefits and health care in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

Petroperú said the group had ventured inside an industrial facility it considered to be "high-risk," for explosions.

On Monday, Petroperú said it had been forced to halt pipeline operations due to blockades and protests by local indigenous communities. The remote region, with few health care facilities, has been particularly hard hit by the impacts of the pandemic.

Amazon indigenous tribes have demanded the government provide new clinics and hospitals and improved access to medicine to help combat the virus.

Peru has recorded more than 800,000 cases of COVID-19, the second-highest number in Latin America and sixth-highest globally.

The Petroperú pipeline transports crude oil from the northern jungle of Peru to its refinery on the Pacific coast.

By Maria Cervantes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LONDON BRENT OIL
05:27pIndigenous activists occupy Petroperu pipeline facilities over healthcare dem..
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:08pColorado oil regulators endorse new drilling restriction
RE
05:03pTSX falls 0.19% to 16,211.52
RE
04:59pEnergy Down With Oil Amid Doubts On Stimulus Bill -- Energy Roundup
DJ
04:49pEquities slip, bonds rise ahead of U.S. presidential debate
RE
04:34pTop U.S. oil refiner, Marathon Petroleum, begins widespread job cuts -sources
RE
04:32pOil prices pare losses slightly after api data shows surprise draw in u.s. cr..
RE
04:21pEquities slip, bonds rise ahead of U.S. presidential debate
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group