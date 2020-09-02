Interior Dept. seeks to expedite energy projects to speed COVID recovery -document

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Interior Department sent
a list of 50 major infrastructure projects, including 21
involving oil and gas drilling and mining, to the White House to
be fast-tracked to "support economic recovery" from the ongoing
COVID-19 emergency, according to a document obtained through a
lawsuit by an environmental group.
A July 15 letter obtained by the Center for Biological
Diversity, from Deputy Interior Secretary Katharine MacGregor to
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow, listed projects
undergoing environmental review.
The list includes around 5,000 oil wells in Wyoming,
liquefied natural gas projects in Alaska and Oregon and an
offshore wind project in Massachusetts, as well as several
mining, grazing and transmission projects.
The request came in response to an executive order signed by
U.S. President Donald Trump on June 4 that gave federal agencies
emergency powers to fast-track major energy and other
infrastructure projects by overriding environmental permitting
requirements.
Interior Department spokesman Conner Swanson confirmed the
request: “The Trump Administration has taken significant steps
to improve the federal government’s decision-making process,
while also ensuring that the environmental consequences of
proposed projects are thoughtfully analyzed.”
Trump, a vocal advocate of fossil fuels as president, has
sought to roll back environmental regulations across all federal
agencies and reduce state powers to block projects for
environmental reasons.
Earlier this year, the Trump administration proposed to
streamline the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), a
bedrock environmental regulation that creates time consuming
environmental reviews and public feedback requirements for major
infrastructure projects.
In the letter, MacGregor also said the Interior Department
is working on expanding the list of "categorical exclusions" for
projects to exempt them from full NEPA reviews.
Brett Hartl, government affairs director of the Center for
Biological Diversity, filed a lawsuit to obtain the documents
after the group's public records request was denied.
“Rushing to approve more climate-killing fossil fuel
projects while ignoring environmental harms is wrong, and using
COVID-19 as an excuse is despicable,” said Hartl.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)