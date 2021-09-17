Iran's petrochemical, fuel sales boom as sanctions hit crude exports

* U.S. imposed sanctions after quitting nuclear pact in 2018
* Sanctions hit crude sales, but not petrochemicals and fuel
* Iran now earns more from oil products than crude exports
* Fuel exports, often by truck, are tough to track
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Iranian fuel and
petrochemical exports have boomed in recent years despite
stringent U.S. sanctions, leaving Iran well placed to expand
sales swiftly in Asia and Europe if Washington lifts its curbs,
trading sources and officials said.
The United States imposed sanctions on Iran's oil and gas
industry in 2018 to choke off the Islamic Republic's main source
of revenues in a dispute with Tehran over its nuclear work.
The steps crippled crude exports but not sales of fuel and
petrochemicals, which are more difficult to trace. Crude can be
identified as Iranian by its grade and other features, while big
oil tankers are more easily tracked via satellite.
Iran exported petrochemicals and petroleum products worth
almost $20 billion in 2020, twice the value of its crude
exports, oil ministry and central bank figures show. The
government said in April they were its main source of revenues.
"The world is vast and the ways of evading sanctions are
endless," Hamid Hosseini, board member of Iran's Oil, Gas and
Petrochemical Products Exporters' Union in Tehran, told Reuters.
Competitive prices and Iran's location, close to major
shipping lanes, made its products attractive, he said.
There are also many more buyers of refined products than
importers with refineries configured to process Iranian crude.
In addition, Iran exports some fuel by trucks to its
neighbours, which involve small transactions that are tough for
the U.S. Treasury to detect.
Tehran has been in talks since April to revive its nuclear
pact with six world powers, after the United States under
President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and
ratcheted up sanctions. Iran says it will only restrict its
nuclear work under the pact if U.S. sanctions are scrapped.
REVENUE SOURCE
Meanwhile, Iran has positioned itself well to respond if the
measures are eased. While most of the world slashed refinery
throughput during the COVID-19 pandemic, Iranian gasoline
exports rose 600% year on year in 2020 to 8 million tonnes, or
180,000 barrels per day (bpd), the customs administration said.
As recently as 2018, Iran had been importing gasoline.
Iran's revenues from gasoline exports were an estimated $3
billion in 2020, Hosseini said.
Iranian oil production is now about 2 million to 2.5 million
bpd, with around 2 million bpd allocated to domestic refineries
and roughly 500,000 bpd to exports, a source close to the oil
ministry said, adding that Iran could boost crude output by 2
million bpd in two to three months if sanctions were lifted.
Until sanctions were imposed, crude exports were Iran's main
revenue source, typically exceeding 2 million bpd and reaching
2.8 million bpd in 2018.
Gasoline was delivered by truck to Afghanistan and Pakistan
and shipped to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) across the Gulf, a
source close to Iran's Oil Ministry said, declining to be named.
The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International
Cooperation did not comment.
Iran resumed fuel exports to Afghanistan in August at the
request of the Taliban, a Sunni Muslim group that seized power
when U.S. and other Western forces withdrew and with which
Shi'ite Iran had tense relations in the past.
Traders said Iraq and some African countries also bought
Iranian gasoline, while several gasoline cargoes were shipped to
Venezuela, which like Iran is a member of OPEC.
The government of Iraq, which has for years imported gas and
electricity from its neighbour under U.S. waivers, did not
respond to requests for comment about the gasoline trade.
ENCOURAGING BUYERS
Petrochemical exports rose to 25 million tonnes in 2020
from about 20 million tonnes in 2019, an Iranian oil ministry
bulletin said, while Iranian petrochemical capacity rose to 90
million tonnes a year in 2020 from 77 million tonnes in 2019. It
is set to exceed 100 million tonnes in 2021.
To encourage buyers, trading sources said Iran often offered
prices that would cover shipping and insurance costs, alongside
the extra fees for banking transactions. Those extras had raised
the cost of Iranian products by about 25%, trading sources said.
Even countries that seek to implement U.S. sanctions have
sometimes struggled to halt all business with Iran.
India banned imports of Iranian urea in domestic tenders
under U.S. pressure but Hosseini said Iranian products were
still offered via intermediaries.
India's Fertilizer Ministry, which drafts tenders for
imports, did not respond to requests for comment. Officials in
UAE and Iraq also did not immediately respond.
Chinese firms remain the main buyer of Iranian liquefied
petroleum gas (LPG), methanol, and many other products, trading
sources said. China Customs and its Ministry of Foreign Affairs
did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
"If the international sanctions were completely dropped,
Iran would go back to exporting methanol to its traditional
locations instead of the vast majority going into China," said
Geoff Mullett, a methanol specialist at IHS Markit, referring to
other markets such as Taiwan, Japan and South Korea and Europe.
A senior analyst at IHS, April Tan, said Iranian exports
were expected to rise if sanctions dropped, in particular fuel
oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) exports to Asia.
