Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Iranian ship arrives at Venezuelan port, data shows

01/07/2021 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CARACAS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - An Iranian ship arrived at the Venezuelan port of La Guaira on Thursday, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, in what appeared to be a continuation of the commercial alliance between the two countries targeted by U.S. sanctions.

Iran has been supplying gasoline to ease fuel shortages in Venezuela caused by decay of the South American nation's refineries and worsened by sanctions. It has also shipped food to help the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

The Iranian-flagged general cargo ship Golsan, owned by Mosakhar Darya Shipping Co, left Iran in late November, according to Eikon data.

It was not immediately evident what cargo it was carrying.

Venezuela's information ministry did not reply to a request for comment. Iran's embassy in Venezuela did not answer calls.

The Golsan in July brought food to supply Venezuela's first Iranian supermarket. The vessel later returned to Iran carrying a cargo of alumina, a powder refined from bauxite that is used for manufacturing aluminum.

The two OPEC members expanded trade last year as U.S. sanctions squeezed their economies. The growing economic ties have irked Washington, which is seeking to oust Maduro and thwart Iran's nuclear ambitions. (Reporting by Luc Cohen, writing by Brian Ellsworth; editing by Grant McCool)


© Reuters 2021
All news about LONDON BRENT OIL
05:36pIranian ship arrives at Venezuelan port, data shows
RE
05:15pStocks, U.S. yields climb after Democrats win control of the Senate
RE
04:55pEnergy Rises As Oil Inventories Slide, Capitol Unrest Seen As One-Off -- Ener..
DJ
03:54pUS ECONOMICS : US Jobless Rate Expected to Increase in December For First Time S..
MT
03:47pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Still Climbing Near Thursday Close
MT
03:44pCANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar pulls back from 3-year high as greenback ralli..
RE
03:43pWheat Down as Traders Reap Gains Ahead of WASDE Report
DJ
02:06pUnitedHealth Group Subsidiary Indicted Over Alleged No-Poach Accord With Riva..
DJ
01:24pSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Rising Amid Small Advance for Commodities
MT
12:53pGeopark Sees 2020 Production Increase
MT
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ