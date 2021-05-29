Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. London Brent Oil
  4. News
  5. Summary
    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Iranian tanker seized by Indonesia is released after 4 months

05/29/2021 | 03:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAKARTA, May 29 (Reuters) - An Iranian-flagged tanker seized by Indonesia in January over the suspected illegal transfer of oil has been released, an Indonesian official and Iranian state media said on Saturday.

Wisnu Pramandita, a spokesman for the Indonesian coastguard, said the Iranian-flagged tanker, the MT Horse, was released on Friday after a court decision earlier in the week.

The court ruled the vessel could leave Indonesia, while the captain would be subject to a two-year probation without any fine, the spokesman said.

Iran’s state broadcaster said the vessel had resumed its mission before returning home.

Jakarta has said it seized the MT Horse over the suspected illegal transfer of oil in Indonesian waters, while Iran's foreign ministry said the seizure was over "a technical issue and it happens in shipping field".

"The MT Horse, belonging to the National Iranian Tanker Company that had been detained in Indonesian waters since January 24, was released on Friday,” said state broadcaster Seda va Sima. “This vessel has now resumed its mission before returning to the country’s waters."

SHANA, the Iranian oil ministry news agency, quoted the tanker company as saying, "The MT crew, with their sacrifice and firm determination to pursue their mission, safeguarded Iran’s national interest in maintaining the export of its oil and petroleum products.”

Tehran, under harsh U.S. sanctions that mainly target its oil exports, has been accused of concealing the destination of its oil sales by disabling tracking systems on its tankers.

Last year, it used the MT Horse to deliver 2.1 million barrels of condensate to fellow U.S.-sanctioned Venezuela. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Additional reporting by Nilufar Rizki in Jakarta; Edting by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
All news about LONDON BRENT OIL
02:07aHARTALEGA  : U.S. probes two Malaysian glove makers over forced labour allegatio..
RE
05/28CLEAN ENERGY FUELS  : Significant Insider Selling Continues at Clean Energy Fuel..
MT
05/28Isolation Pushes Belarus's Lukashenko Closer to Russia's Putin -- 3rd Update
DJ
05/28Illumina Battles U.S., European Antitrust Enforcers on Grail Deal -- Update
DJ
05/28INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Add to 90-Day Trend at California Resources
MT
05/28Energy Flat As Oil Retreats From 3-Year High -- Energy Roundup
DJ
05/28TSX rises 0.39% to 19,852.18
RE
05/28S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX  : Canada's Stock Market Has 20,000 Level In Its Sights;..
MT
05/28Canadian dollar ends weekly win streak as U.S. inflation jumps
RE
05/28SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Get Late Boost, Ending With Small Gains
MT
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish