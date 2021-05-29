Iranian tanker seized by Indonesia is released after 4 months

JAKARTA, May 29 (Reuters) - An Iranian-flagged tanker seized
by Indonesia in January over the suspected illegal transfer of
oil has been released, an Indonesian official and Iranian state
media said on Saturday.
Wisnu Pramandita, a spokesman for the Indonesian coastguard,
said the Iranian-flagged tanker, the MT Horse, was released on
Friday after a court decision earlier in the week.
The court ruled the vessel could leave Indonesia, while the
captain would be subject to a two-year probation without any
fine, the spokesman said.
Iran’s state broadcaster said the vessel had resumed its
mission before returning home.
Jakarta has said it seized the MT Horse over the suspected
illegal transfer of oil in Indonesian waters, while Iran's
foreign ministry said the seizure was over "a technical issue
and it happens in shipping field".
"The MT Horse, belonging to the National Iranian Tanker
Company that had been detained in Indonesian waters since
January 24, was released on Friday,” said state broadcaster Seda
va Sima. “This vessel has now resumed its mission before
returning to the country’s waters."
SHANA, the Iranian oil ministry news agency, quoted the
tanker company as saying, "The MT crew, with their sacrifice and
firm determination to pursue their mission, safeguarded Iran’s
national interest in maintaining the export of its oil and
petroleum products.”
Tehran, under harsh U.S. sanctions that mainly target its
oil exports, has been accused of concealing the destination of
its oil sales by disabling tracking systems on its tankers.
Last year, it used the MT Horse to deliver 2.1 million
barrels of condensate to fellow U.S.-sanctioned Venezuela.
