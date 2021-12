LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Kuwait's candidate to lead the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has widespread support from the group, with current secretary general Mohammad Barkindo not expected to seek re-election, two sources told Reuters.

Haitham al-Ghais, a former Kuwaiti governor to OPEC, is the only candidate for the role of secretary general, the two sources added. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Alex Lawler Editing by David Goodman )