Middle East Green Initiative to invest $10 bln, Saudi crown prince says

RIYADH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's crown prince
launched a Middle East Green Initiative on Monday which he said
aimed to invest 39 billion riyals ($10.4 billion) to reduce
carbon emissions in the region and protect the environment.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the kingdom, which is
the world's top oil exporter, would contribute 15% of the funds
and would work with other states and development funds on the
funding and execution of the initiatives.
"As part of the kingdom's leading role in developing energy
markets, it will work to establish an investment fund for carbon
circular economy solutions in the region and an initiative to
offer clean energy solutions to help feed more than 750 million
people worldwide," he said.
Saudi Arabia would work to establish a regional carbon
capture and storage centre, a regional early storm warning
centre and a regional cloud seeding programme, he also said.
When plans for the initiative were first announced in March,
the prince had said it aimed to reduce carbon emissions in the
region by 60% and reverse desertification in one of world's most
water stressed regions by planting billions of trees.
On Saturday, the crown prince pledged that Saudi Arabia
would reach "net zero" emissions by 2060 at the Saudi Green
Initiative forum.
The Gulf state is hosting the climate events ahead of COP26,
the United Nations conference in Glasgow, which hopes to agree
deeper global emissions cuts to tackle global warming.
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi and Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by
Susan Fenton and Nick Tattersall)