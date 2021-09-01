New era for Afghanistan starts with long queues, rising prices

* Afghan economy in crisis after Taliban's sudden takeover
* Much international aid has abruptly stopped
* Many financial officials have fled, complicating any
recovery
* Afghani currency has weakened, prices for staples are
soaring
Sept 1 (Reuters) - As Kabul began a new era of Taliban rule,
long queues outside banks and soaring prices in the bazaars
underlined the everyday worries now facing its population after
the spectacular seizure of the city two weeks ago.
For the Taliban, growing economic hardship is emerging as
their biggest challenge, with a sinking currency and rising
inflation adding misery to a country where more than a third of
the population lives on less than $2 a day.
Even for the relatively well-off, with many offices and
shops still shut and salaries unpaid for weeks the daily
struggle to put food on the table has become an overwhelming
preoccupation.
"Everything is expensive now, prices are going up every
day," said Kabul resident Zelgai, who said tomatoes which cost
50 afghani the day before were now selling for 80.
In an effort to get the economy moving again, banks which
closed as soon as the Taliban took Kabul have been ordered to
re-open. But strict weekly limits on cash withdrawals have been
imposed and many people still faced hours of queuing https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/afghanistans-banks-brace-bedlam-after-taliban-takeover-2021-08-25
to get at their cash.
Outside the city, humanitarian organizations have warned of
impending catastrophe as severe drought has hit farmers and
forced thousands of rural poor to seek shelter in the cities.
People huddling in tent shelters by roadsides and in parks
are a common sight, residents said.
In a cash-based economy heavily dependent on imports for
food and basic necessities and now deprived of billions of
dollars in foreign aid, pressure on the currency has been
relentless.
The afghani was recently valued at around 93-95 to the
dollar in both Kabul and the eastern city of Jalalabad, compared
with around 80 just before the fall of the city. But the rate is
only an indicator, because normal money trading has dried up.
In the Pakistani city of Peshawar, close to the border, many
money traders are refusing to handle the Afghan currency, which
has become too volatile to value properly.
Only the sheer scarcity of cash has kept it from falling
further, with international shipments of afghanis and dollars
yet to resume.
"In the bazaar you can exchange for a bit over 90 but it
goes up and down because it's not official," said one trader.
"If they open the exchanges again it will go up over 100, I'm
sure of it."
STRUCTURAL PROBLEMS
The fall in the exchange rate has seen prices for many basic
foodstuffs ratchet up daily, squeezing people who have seen
their salaries disappear and their savings put out of reach by
the closure of banks.
Kabul market traders said a 50 kg bag of flour was selling
for 2,200 afghanis, around 30% above its price before the fall
of the city, with similar rises for other essentials like
cooking oil or rice. Prices for vegetables were up to 50%
higher, while petrol prices were up by 75%.
Remittances from abroad have also been cut off by the
closure of money transfer operators like Western Union, and
increasing numbers of people have been trying to sell jewellery
or household goods, even if they have to accept a fraction of
their value.
"Two weeks ago, people were buying but the situation now is
not good and no one is buying," said one vendor. "People's money
is stuck in the banks and no one has money to buy anything."
Taliban officials have said the problems will ease once a
new government is in place to restore order to the market and
have appealed to other countries to maintain economic relations.
But the structural problems run deep.
Even when its economy was floating on a tide of foreign
money, growth was not keeping pace with the rise in
Afghanistan's population.
Apart from illegal narcotics, the country has no significant
exports to generate revenue, and aid, which accounted for more
than 40% of economic output, has abruptly disappeared.
A new central bank chief has been appointed but bankers
outside Afghanistan said it would be difficult to get the
financial system running again without the specialists who
joined the exodus out of Kabul.
"I don't know how they will manage it because all the
technical staff, including senior management, has left the
country," one banker said.
In a sign of the pressure on Afghanistan's currency
reserves, the Taliban have announced a ban on taking dollars and
valuable artefacts out of the country and said anyone
intercepted would have their goods confiscated.
Some $9 billion in foreign reserves is held outside the
country and out of reach of the Taliban's embryonic government,
which has still not been officially appointed, let alone
recognized internationally.
To add to the problems, a recent suicide attack by an Afghan
offshoot of Islamic State on crowds waiting to get a place on
evacuation flights brought a chilling reminder that the bombings
that were a regular feature of life in the past may not be over.
"The market situation had slightly improved in the last few
days," said one vendor at a Kabul street market where people
sell household goods to raise cash. "But it completely collapsed
after the suicide attack near the airport."
(James Mackenzie reported from Milan; Additional reporting by
Islamabad bureau and Tom Arnold in London; Editing by Mike
Collett-White)