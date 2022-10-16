Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. London Brent Oil
  4. News
  5. Summary
    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
Delayed  -  04:59 2022-10-14 pm EDT
91.62   -2.94%
01:24pOPEC Sec-Gen: 'In OPEC there is always a space for flexibility'
RE
01:04pOpec sec-gen says on reviewing opec+ decision: 'in opec there is…
RE
01:02pOpec sec-gen: there are countries who want to join opec…
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

OPEC SEC-GEN: 'OUR DECISIONS ARE PURELY TECHNICAL'…

10/16/2022 | 12:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

OPEC SEC-GEN: 'OUR DECISIONS ARE PURELY TECHNICAL'


© Reuters 2022
All news about LONDON BRENT OIL
01:24pOPEC Sec-Gen: 'In OPEC there is always a space for flexibility'
RE
01:04pOpec sec-gen says on reviewing opec+ decision: 'in ..
RE
01:02pOpec sec-gen: there are countries who want to join opec…
RE
12:59pOpec sec-gen: 'our decisions are purely technical'…
RE
12:58pOpec sec-gen: oil markets stability is important for the future,…
RE
12:56pSaudi defence minister: OPEC+ decision taken unanimously for econ..
RE
12:55pOpec sec-gen: 'we do not control oil prices"…
RE
12:52pOpec sec-gen: opec doesn't target a specific price, targets bala…
RE
12:51pOpec sec-gen: slow economic growth reflects on oil demand, opec+…
RE
12:15pThousands take to the streets of Paris to protest soaring prices
RE
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral