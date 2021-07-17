Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. London Brent Oil
  4. News
  5. Summary
    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

OPEC+ plans new output policy meeting on Sunday, sources say

07/17/2021 | 07:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A 3D printed oil pump jack in front of the OPEC logo in this illustration picture

MOSCOW/DUBAI (Reuters) - OPEC+ ministers plan to hold their next meeting on Sunday to decide on output policy, three sources within the producers group told Reuters on Saturday.

The development comes after Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reached a compromise last week in a dispute over OPEC+ policy, in a move that should unlock a deal to supply more crude to a tight oil market and cool soaring prices.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, along with Russia and other allies, a group known as OPEC+, still needs to take a final decision on output policy after talks earlier this month were abandoned because of the dispute between Saudi and the UAE.

OPEC could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Sunday's meeting will be held virtually as have all such discussions since last year.

OPEC+ last year agreed record output cuts of almost 10 million barrels per day (bpd) to cope with a pandemic-induced slump in demand, curbs which have been gradually relaxed since then and now stand at about 5.8 million bpd.

The dispute between Riyadh and the UAE spilled into the open after previous OPEC+ talks, with both airing concerns about details of a proposed deal that would have added an extra 2 million bpd to the market and extended the pact until end of 2022.

The objective was to ease upward pressure on oil prices that have recently climbed to 2-1/2 year highs. [O/R]

One OPEC+ source said last week Riyadh had agreed to Abu Dhabi's request to have UAE's baseline - the level from which cuts under the OPEC+ agreement on supply curbs are calculated - set at 3.65 million bpd from April 2022, up from 3.168 million.

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Rania El Gamal Editing by Catherine Evans and David Holmes)


© Reuters 2021
All news about LONDON BRENT OIL
07:42aOPEC+ plans new output policy meeting on Sunday, sources say
RE
07/16LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
07/16CLOSE UPDATE : US Stocks Drop Friday as COVID Cases Rise, Consumer Sentiment Fad..
MT
07/16Biden digs in on U.S. public lands nominee as Republican opposition mounts
RE
07/16MURPHY OIL : Unveils Partial Redemption of 2024 Notes
MT
07/16US Stocks Drop Friday as COVID Cases Rise, Consumer Sentiment Fades Amid Stro..
MT
07/16Energy Slides Into Correction Territory -- Energy Roundup
DJ
07/16S&P/TSX COMPOSITE INDEX : Canada Stocks Lose Near 200 Pts, Drop Back Below 20,00..
MT
07/16ICE CLOSING REVIEW : Canola Ends Week Mixed
DJ
07/16SECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Adding to Friday Selloff
MT
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish