OPEC's Barkindo sees OECD oil stocks below 5-year average after Q1 2021

The level of oil stockpiles in the developed OECD countries is a key benchmark for the policy of OPEC and its allies.

"The expected supply and demand balance would result in OECD commercial stocks standing well above the latest five-year average in Q3/2020," Barkindo said in remarks at the G20 Energy Ministers virtual meeting.

"However, stocks would then fall in the fourth quarter 2020, to stand around 123 million barrels above the latest five-year average."

