Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil rises above $43 on supply losses, U.S. stimulus hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/08/2020 | 12:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in Midland

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil was up slightly on Thursday, backing off a session high of more than $43 a barrel reached on support from output shutdowns ahead of a storm in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and the prospect of more supply losses in Norway.

Oil and gas workers have withdrawn from offshore U.S. Gulf production facilities as Hurricane Delta was forecast to intensify into a powerful, Category 3 storm. Nearly 1.5 million barrels of daily output was halted.

Brent crude was up 86 cents, or 2%, to $42.85 barrel at 11:15 EDT (1515 GMT), after falling 1.6% on Wednesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude added 78 cents, or 2%, to $40.73 after falling 1.8% on Wednesday.

"Hurricane Delta is a crude oil supply event, and with all of this Gulf of Mexico production offline, we will probably lose more than 5 million barrels of crude oil due to the storm," said Andrew Lipow, President of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston, Texas.

"However, the storm is having a limited impact on gasoline and diesel demand," he added.

Oil also gained support from the prospect of more production outages in the North Sea because of a workers' strike. The major Johan Sverdrup field will have to shut unless the strike ends by Oct. 14.

The production losses offset concerns about demand, rising coronavirus cases and rising U.S. crude inventories.

Renewed optimism over some U.S. coronavirus relief aid also supported the market.

After shutting down talks over a larger U.S. stimulus deal, President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter that Congress should pass funding for airlines, small businesses and stimulus checks for individuals, fuelling hopes for relief.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries faces a new challenge from rising output in Libya, an OPEC member exempted from cutting output.

On Thursday, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said the worst was over for the oil market.

(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler. Sonali Paul, Shu Zhang and Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by David Gregorio, Jason Neely and Mark Potter)

By Laura Sanicola

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LONDON BRENT OIL
12:22pLondon stocks jump on BoE Governor comments; Oil stocks surge
RE
12:17pHurricane Delta steams across Gulf of Mexico, halting 80% of oil output
RE
12:10pLondon stocks jump on BoE Governor comments; Oil stocks surge
RE
12:08pDow, S&P 500 Rise on Stimulus Hopes
DJ
12:07pFormer Unaoil executive sentenced over $1.7 bln Iraq bribery plot
RE
12:04pOil rises above $43 on supply losses, U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
12:01pOil rises above $43 on supply losses, U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
11:54aCanadian engineering firm SNC-Lavalin reducing Middle East exposure, CEO says
RE
11:48aWall Street hits one-month high as Trump signals stimulus progress
RE
11:40aFormer Unaoil executive sentenced to more than 3 years over Iraq bribery
RE
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group