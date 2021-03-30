Resource-rich Australia shows vagaries of any commodity supercycle: Russell

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
LAUNCESTON, Australia, March 30 (Reuters) - For those
seeking evidence of a new commodity supercycle, and for the
sceptics of a sustained boom in natural resources, Australia's
government forecaster has it covered.
The government's latest Resources and Energy Quarterly
report, released on Monday, illustrates how some commodities
surged during last year's coronavirus pandemic, and also how the
gains weren't across the board and may not be easy to sustain.
The media-grabbing headline of the report was that the
nation's resource and energy exports are set to reach a record
A$296 billion ($226 billion) in the fiscal year to June 30,
2021.
Australia is the world's largest exporter of iron ore,
liquefied natural gas (LNG) and coking coal used to make steel.
It ranks second behind Indonesia for thermal coal and third
in shipments of copper ore, and is a major producer of both
aluminium and alumina, the raw material used to make the refined
metal.
Australia is also the world's third-largest gold producer
and the biggest net exporter of the precious metal, and is a top
supplier of battery metals such as nickel and lithium.
The stellar performance for the country's resource sector
this fiscal year was largely driven by top export iron ore,
which is forecast to account for A$136 billion, or just under
half, of the total value of exports, according to the report
compiled by the Office of the Chief Economist of the Department
of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources.
This is up from A$104 billion iron ore exports in the
2019/20 fiscal year, achieved on both higher volumes (up 4%) and
prices (up 41%).
The massive surge in iron ore earnings was largely a story
made in China, as the world's biggest importer of the steel
ingredient spent to boost its economy after the hit from the
lockdowns imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19.
China's impact can be seen in some of Australia's other
commodities, with export earnings for copper gaining 20% to A$12
billion even though volumes shipped were slightly lower.
It's worth noting, though, that apart from iron ore and
copper, only gold export values rose in 2020/21, to A$29 billion
from A$25 billion.
The rest of Australia's major resource and energy exports
declined, including LNG, crude oil, alumina, aluminium, zinc,
lithium and both grades of coal.
Lower prices for much of the fiscal year were largely to
blame, although these did start to recover over the past few
months.
SUPERCYCLE, WHAT SUPERCYCLE?
Much of the commodity supercycle story is built around
ongoing high demand for resources from China, coupled with a
synchronous boost from much of the rest of the world as
countries act to boost growth through infrastructure spending.
There is also the expectation that supply for key
commodities will struggle to keep up, given weak investment
spending by producers in response to the sharp declines in
prices in the early stages of the pandemic.
The Australian government report lends some credibility to
the demand side of the supercycle vision, but only for
commodities most exposed to China's industrial might, namely
iron ore and copper.
While others, including battery metals, are also showing
signs of recovery, energy products have been propped up by
temporary factors, such as producer output cuts in the case of
crude oil and a cold northern winter for LNG.
Where the report becomes more interesting is in its longer
term outlook, which doesn't see much of a demand-led supercycle,
with Australia's resource and energy exports forecast to rise to
A$321.1 billion by 2025/26, a compound annual growth rate of
just 1.7%.
This would be a solid, unspectacular outcome, although far
removed from a supercycle story.
Delving into the breakdown shows that the commodities the
report expects to do best correlate to the energy transition,
with export earnings from lithium expected to jump some 440%
from the current fiscal year to A$5.4 billion in 2025/26, while
nickel will almost double to A$6.5 billion, and copper rise by
33% to A$16 billion.
In contrast, iron ore, star of the current year to end-June,
is forecast to fade by then to A$104 billion - the same level as
in 2019/20 - while LNG will stay relatively stable and both
grades of coal will see declines.
Overall, the report shows two things, firstly that the
evidence for an emerging commodity supercycle is somewhat mixed,
and secondly that while some commodities are likely to do well
over the coming years, the gains won't extend to all.
