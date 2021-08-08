Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Commodities
  3. London Brent Oil
  4. News
  5. Summary
    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Rwanda Defence Force says retakes strategic Mozambican town from insurgents

08/08/2021 | 10:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Rwandan and Mozambican security forces have recaptured the port town of Mocimboa da Praia, an insurgents' stronghold, Rwanda Defence Force said on Sunday.

Mozambique's northern-most province of Cabo Delgado, which has gas developments worth some $60 billion, has since 2017 harboured an Islamist insurgency.

The unrest escalated as insurgents, linked to Islamic State, seized entire towns, including the strategically important Mocimboa da Praia.

Last month, the Rwandan government deployed a 1,000-strong force to Mozambique to fight alongside Mozambique's forces and troops of the 16-member Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Mocimboa da Praia, 60 kilometres (37 miles) south of the gas projects, previously served as the main airport for international workers flying into the gas developments and its port is used for cargo deliveries.

The Rwandan defence force relayed news the town was recaptured in a twitter post without giving further details. Mozambique's Defence Ministry said a press briefing will be held at 1400 GMT.

Almost 800,000 people have been displaced in Cabo Delgado and the fighting has brought a $20 billion natural gas project led by oil giant Total to a halt. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about LONDON BRENT OIL
10:53aRwanda Defence Force says retakes strategic Mozambican town from insurgents
RE
03:10aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Aramco Q2 profit soars on higher prices, demand recovery
RE
03:10aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Aramco Q2 profit soars on higher prices, demand recovery
RE
08/07China's export slowdown in July may signal more bumps ahead
RE
08/07China's export slowdown in July may signal more bumps ahead
RE
08/07China's July soybean imports fall on year on weak crushing margins
RE
08/07China's crude oil imports rebound as state refiners return from overhauls
RE
08/06Exxon suspended from climate advocacy group it helped form
RE
08/06INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend Reduced with Disposition of Kinder ..
MT
08/06PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S A PETROBRAS : Brazilian government may subsidize LPG with ..
RE
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish