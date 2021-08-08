Rwanda Defence Force says retakes strategic Mozambican town from insurgents

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Rwandan and Mozambican
security forces have recaptured the port town of Mocimboa da
Praia, an insurgents' stronghold, Rwanda Defence Force said on
Sunday.
Mozambique's northern-most province of Cabo Delgado, which
has gas developments worth some $60 billion, has since 2017
harboured an Islamist insurgency.
The unrest escalated as insurgents, linked to Islamic State,
seized entire towns, including the strategically important
Mocimboa da Praia.
Last month, the Rwandan government deployed a 1,000-strong
force to Mozambique to fight alongside Mozambique's forces and
troops of the 16-member Southern African Development Community
(SADC).
Mocimboa da Praia, 60 kilometres (37 miles) south of the gas
projects, previously served as the main airport for
international workers flying into the gas developments and its
port is used for cargo deliveries.
The Rwandan defence force relayed news the town was
recaptured in a twitter post without giving further details.
Mozambique's Defence Ministry said a press briefing will be held
at 1400 GMT.
Almost 800,000 people have been displaced in Cabo Delgado
and the fighting has brought a $20 billion natural gas project
led by oil giant Total to a halt.
