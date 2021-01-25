Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Shell to acquire UK's largest electric vehicle charging network

01/25/2021 | 03:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of a Shell petrol station is pictured in Ulm

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said on Monday it was acquiring the owner of the UK's largest public electric vehicle charging network, ubitricity, for an undisclosed amount.

The deal for the company that has over 2,700 on-street charge points in the country is expected to be completed late this year.

Electric vehicle sales are set to continue to soar in 2021, industry analysts and car distributors have said, as more models are brought to the market and governments push for use of cleaner energy to achieve climate goals.

The European Commission has already outlined https://www.reuters.com/article/autos-electric-norway-idAFL8N2JG1NL?edition-redirect=in plans to further tighten car CO2 limits as part of its proposal for a tougher 2030 EU climate goal.

"This acquisition marks Shell's expansion into the fast-growing on-street EV charging market and will provide critical competencies, helping Shell to scale its overall EV charging offer," Shell said in a statement.

The oil giant is aiming to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050 or sooner.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
All news about LONDON BRENT OIL
04:09aChina's Love of TikTok-Style Apps Powers $5 Billion IPO -- 2nd Update
DJ
04:09aU.S. Stock Futures Rise to Start a Busy Week for Earnings
DJ
04:02aSingapore's Core Inflation Sinks in December; 2021 Figure Forecast to Turn 'M..
MT
03:59aGenting Shuts Down Casino and Resort Operations in Malaysia and UK During Loc..
MT
03:58aShell to acquire UK's largest electric vehicle charging network
RE
03:48aIran asks Indonesia to explain seizure of tanker accused of illegal oil trans..
RE
03:38aBarclays raises 2021 oil view; sees near-term risks from rising virus cases i..
RE
03:21aPremier Oil Appoints New CFO
MT
03:12aBP all but stops looking for more oil
RE
02:51aLibya oil guards halt exports in dispute
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ