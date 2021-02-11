Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Shell turns to forests and the earth to soak up its emissions

02/11/2021 | 05:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A Royal Dutch Shell sign at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell set out plans on Thursday to boost the use of nature-based carbon offsets and carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology, two climate solutions in their infancy but seen crucial to controlling global warming.

Both technologies can mitigate the greenhouse gas emissions Shell and its customers cannot eliminate on the path to the group's 2050 net zero carbon target.

Shell wants to ramp up its use of nature-based carbon offsets, which include forestation projects, to 120 million tonnes a year by 2030, a big jump given the entire voluntary carbon offset market reached 104 million tonnes in 2019, Ecosystem Marketplace figures show.

(GRAPHIC: How small is the voluntary carbon offset market? - https://graphics.reuters.com/CLIMATE-CHANGE/OIL-CARBONCREDITS/oakvexkkmpr/chart.png)

Other European oil majors such as BP also view carbon offsets as a growth sector.

Shell said it aims to boost its use of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology, which sucks carbon out of the atmosphere, to 25 million tonnes a year by 2035, from currently 4.5 million tonnes either in use or in Shell's pipeline.

In 2020, global operational CCS capacity stood at around 40 million tonnes, the Global CCS Institute said.

CCS is increasingly is viewed as having a major role in reaching the goal of the Paris climate accord to keep global warming to below 1.5 degrees celsius, but its high cost has so far prevented its use on a commercial scale.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about LONDON BRENT OIL
02/10Shell turns to forests and the earth to soak up its emissions
RE
02/10With oil past peak, Shell vows to eliminate carbon by 2050
RE
02/10Indian shares end higher as beaten down Reliance jumps
RE
02/10DNO Buys 32% Stake in Baeshiqa License In Iraq
MT
02/10CMIC Ocean En-Tech Sets up Regional Headquarters in China to Manage Six Subsi..
MT
02/10With oil past peak, Shell vows to eliminate carbon by 2050
RE
02/10Global stocks nudge higher, sustained by bottomless stimulus
RE
02/10Troll, Sverdrup oil exports at risk if workers strike next week - Norway unio..
RE
02/10Global Oil Market's Cautious Rebalancing Is Underway, IEA Says
DJ
02/10Norway's safe oil union says potential strike from feb 16 may affect troll, s..
RE
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ