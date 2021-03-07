Swiss voters set to back trade pact with Indonesia - TV projection

ZURICH, March 7 (Reuters) - Swiss voters were set to
narrowly approve a free trade agreement with Indonesia in a
binding referendum on Sunday, projections for broadcaster SRF
showed, with lower tariffs on palm oil imports the main issue in
the national debate.
Switzerland signed the pact in 2018 together with the other
European Free Trade Association members Iceland, Norway and
Liechtenstein. Parliament ratified the deal in 2019, but the
"Stop Palm Oil" movement - backed by the Greens as well as
environmentalist and anti-globalisation NGOs - called a
referendum under Switzerland's system of direct democracy.
(Reporting by Michael Shields
Editing by Frances Kerry)