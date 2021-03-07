Log in
Swiss voters set to back trade pact with Indonesia - TV projection

03/07/2021 | 06:32am EST
ZURICH, March 7 (Reuters) - Swiss voters were set to narrowly approve a free trade agreement with Indonesia in a binding referendum on Sunday, projections for broadcaster SRF showed, with lower tariffs on palm oil imports the main issue in the national debate.

Switzerland signed the pact in 2018 together with the other European Free Trade Association members Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein. Parliament ratified the deal in 2019, but the "Stop Palm Oil" movement - backed by the Greens as well as environmentalist and anti-globalisation NGOs - called a referendum under Switzerland's system of direct democracy.

(Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2021
