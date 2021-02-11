Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Trafigura's Puma Energy suspends all operations in Myanmar

02/11/2021 | 11:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Trafigura's Puma Energy said it had suspended all operations in Myanmar for safety and security reasons after a military coup, which has prompted strikes and protests.

Puma Energy has been operating the country's largest fuel import terminal at Thilawa. The terminal imports oil products such as gasoil, diesel and jet fuel.

"Puma Energy Group has decided to suspend all our operations in Myanmar in the current situation to protect the safety and security of our employees and partners," the company said on Wednesday. "We will continue to closely monitor and assess the situation."

Puma is a mid-stream, storage and retail firm with assets across Africa, Asia and Latin America. It is majority-owned by global commodities trader Trafigura.

(Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2021
All news about LONDON BRENT OIL
04:10aInter Pipeline rejects Brookfield's offer as too low, shares jump
RE
03:56aDIGGING FOR VICTORY : Algeria turns to bananas in trade gap battle
RE
03:50aInter Pipeline Maintained at Hold by TPH as it Rejects Hostile Bid from Brook..
MT
03:47aShell Hits Its Own Peak Oil, Plans to Reduce Output -- 2nd Update
DJ
03:33aSECTOR UPDATE : Energy Stocks Slip Pre-Bell Thursday
MT
03:13aWall Street Points to Modest Gains Pre-Bell as Weekly Jobless Claims Fall
MT
02:13aUS Futures Edge Higher Ahead of Jobless Claims, Earnings
MT
02:06aGlobal stocks higher, sustained by bottomless stimulus
RE
01:59aShell turns to forests and the earth to soak up its emissions
RE
01:35aShell turns to forests and the earth to soak up its emissions
RE
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ