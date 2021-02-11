Trafigura's Puma Energy suspends all operations in Myanmar

Puma Energy has been operating the country's largest fuel import terminal at Thilawa. The terminal imports oil products such as gasoil, diesel and jet fuel.

"Puma Energy Group has decided to suspend all our operations in Myanmar in the current situation to protect the safety and security of our employees and partners," the company said on Wednesday. "We will continue to closely monitor and assess the situation."

Puma is a mid-stream, storage and retail firm with assets across Africa, Asia and Latin America. It is majority-owned by global commodities trader Trafigura.

