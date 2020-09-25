Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Trump extends drilling ban off North Carolina, Virginia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 11:19pm EDT
President Donald Trump descends from Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he had extended a ban until 2032 on oil drilling off the coast of North Carolina and Virginia, weeks after a similar extension affecting offshore drilling in the waters off Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

"I'm extending the moratorium to North Carolina and Virginia," Trump said to applause at a campaign rally in Newport News, Virginia.

The Trump administration, which has worked to expand U.S. oil and gas drilling and roll back Obama-era rules on pollution from fossil fuels, originally wanted to expand offshore drilling off many of America's coasts, including Florida.

But proposals for drilling off Florida prompted fierce opposition from tourism, real estate, and environmental interests.

The latest decision could help Republican U.S. Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who is trailing his Democratic challenger, former state senator Cal Cunningham, ahead of the Nov. 3 elections.

(Reporting by Jeff Masson in Newpoer News, Virginia, and Valerie Volcovici in Washington; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Sandra Maler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LONDON BRENT OIL
12:20aWALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Trump-Biden debate could spark stock volatility
RE
09/25Trump extends drilling ban off North Carolina, Virginia
RE
09/25TSX rises 0.96% to 16,065.35
RE
09/25Stocks rally to end bitter week; dollar up the most since April
RE
09/25Energy Flat On Doubts About Energy Demand -- Energy Roundup
DJ
09/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
09/25Hygo trading halted as CEO named in Brazil corruption probe
RE
09/25Canadian government to spend C$320 million aiding offshore oil industry
RE
09/25ConocoPhillips sees global oil demand returning, executive says
RE
09/25Premier Oil seeks new covenant waiver extension - source
RE
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group