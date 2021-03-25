Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Tugs resume effort to clear Suez ship blockage; traffic jam builds

03/25/2021 | 02:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The 400-meter, 224,000-tonne Ever Given container ship, leased by Taiwan's Evergreen Marine Corp, is seen blocking the Suez Canal in this European Space Agency Copernicus Sentinel-2 satellite Image

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Efforts to dislodge a 400-metre long container vessel that has choked traffic along the Suez Canal resumed at high tide on Thursday, with five tugs working to drag the vessel to deeper water, according to ship-tracking data.

The Ever Given vessel ran aground diagonally across the single-lane stretch of the southern canal on Tuesday morning after losing the ability to steer amid high winds and a dust storm, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in a statement.

It is now blocking transit in both directions through one of the world's busiest shipping channels for goods, oil, grain and other products linking Asia and Europe.

Marine services firm GAC issued a note to clients overnight saying efforts to free the vessel using tug boats continued, but that wind conditions and the sheer size of the vessel "were hindering the operation".

GRAPHIC: Ship-tracking data show the Ever Given has hardly moved for 24 hours -

Ship-tracking software shows five tugs surrounding the Ever Given and three more heading towards it. The ship's GPS signal shows only minor changes to its position over the past 24 hours, however.

Several dozen vessels, including other large container ships, tankers carrying oil and gas, and bulk vessels hauling grain have backed up at either end of the canal to create one of the worst shipping jams seen for years.

Roughly 30% of the world's shipping container volume transits through the 193 km (120 miles) Suez Canal daily, and about 12% of total global trade of all goods.

GRAPHIC: Ship-tracking data reveals a huge traffic jam of ships building on either side of the Ever Given -

Shipping experts say that if the blockage is not likely to be cleared within the next 24-48 hours, some shipping firms may be forced to re-route vessels around the southern tip of Africa, which would add roughly a week to the journey.

But the chairman of the Suez Canal Authority told media that despite the blockage some cargo was able to move south and that efforts to dislodge Ever given would continue.

(Reporting By Gavin Maguire; Editing by Robert Birsel)

By Gavin Maguire


© Reuters 2021
All news about LONDON BRENT OIL
02:18aOil falls as demand concerns trump Suez Canal disruptions
RE
02:01aAsian stocks trip on China tech woes, some cyclical shares bought
RE
12:54aREFILE-TABLE-Malaysia's March 1-25 palm oil exports rise 10.4% -AmSpec Agri
RE
12:51aMARKET CHATTER : Cairn Energy's $1.2 Billion Award Appealed by Indian Government
MT
12:41aFormer Glencore Trader Admits to US Charges of Oil Price Manipulation
MT
12:39aROYAL DUTCH SHELL  : Moody's Lifts Shell's Outlook to Stable from Negative on Ex..
MT
12:27aU.S. TO BLACKLIST MYANMAR COMPANIES : sources
RE
03/24ASTRAZENECA  : QUOTES-AstraZeneca updates COVID-19 vaccine efficacy rate to 76%
RE
03/24OTTO ENERGY  : Alaska's Environmental Department OKs Sale of Otto Energy Assets ..
MT
03/24REX INTERNATIONAL  : Seeks Shareholders' Approval for Renewal of Share Buyback M..
MT
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ