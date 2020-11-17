Log in
London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
UAE energy minister urges full compliance before any revised OPEC+ deal

11/17/2020 | 12:38pm EST

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates energy minister told a closed OPEC+ panel meeting on Tuesday that all members should deliver on full oil cut commitments before agreeing to changes or extension of the current pact, an OPEC+ source told Reuters.

OPEC and its allies are considering a rollover of their existing oil production cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day by three or six months when they expire in January.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by David Goodman)

