UAE energy minister urges full compliance before any revised OPEC+ deal
11/17/2020 | 12:38pm EST
DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates energy minister told a closed OPEC+ panel meeting on Tuesday that all members should deliver on full oil cut commitments before agreeing to changes or extension of the current pact, an OPEC+ source told Reuters.
OPEC and its allies are considering a rollover of their existing oil production cuts of 7.7 million barrels per day by three or six months when they expire in January.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Writing by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by David Goodman)