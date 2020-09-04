Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Brent Oil    XBNT   XX00000BRENT

LONDON BRENT OIL

(XBNT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

UK court gives Nigeria more time to appeal in $10 billion dispute

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/04/2020 | 06:54am EDT

A London court on Friday gave Nigeria more time to appeal in a $10 billion(7.52 billion pounds) arbitration case, although the Commercial Court ruling did not specify the length of the extension in the long-running dispute.

Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID) won a $6.6 billion arbitration award after a 2010 deal to carry out a gas project in Nigeria collapsed. This has been accruing interest since 2013 and now totals nearly $10 billion, which if Nigeria has to payout would dent the oil-producing country's foreign reserves.

Nigeria has alleged corruption in the contract and Friday's ruling will allow the government time to investigate.

The Nigerian government and P&ID, a vehicle created for the gas deal, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Before Friday's decision, Nigeria had sought permission in the English courts to appeal the award, despite having missed the original 28-day appeal deadline. It said new information only came to light in late 2019.

By Libby George

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LONDON BRENT OIL
06:56aMalaysia's Petronas looks to reshape portfolio after quarterly loss
RE
06:54aUK court gives Nigeria more time to appeal in $10 billion dispute
RE
06:54aPetroChina's Daqing refinery expands capacity to 200,000 bpd
RE
06:42aCANADIAN DOLLAR OUTLOOK MORE BULLISH : Reuters Poll
RE
06:31aChina's Sinopec awards 10-year gas tender to Qatargas - sources
RE
05:59aUS, Taiwan seek 'like-minded' democracies in supply chain shift from China
RE
05:59aMalaysia's Petronas looks to reshape portfolio after quarterly loss
RE
05:35aStock Futures Signal Muted Rebound After Tech Selloff
DJ
05:07aGlobal Markets Stabilize After Thursday's Declines
DJ
04:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart LONDON BRENT OIL
Duration : Period :
London Brent Oil Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LONDON BRENT OIL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group