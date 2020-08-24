Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

08/24/2020
Monday, August 24 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 515,699 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Sep-20   11,160  11,500  11,110  11,295  11,145    150    28,219    34,484 
Oct-20   11,230  11,500  11,185  11,370  11,205    165        50       192 
Nov-20   11,180  11,570  11,180  11,380  11,235    145     2,752    10,166 
Jan-21   12,360  12,695  12,280  12,475  12,350    125   453,041   229,866 
Mar-21   12,455  12,840  12,395  12,565  12,470     95     7,933     8,393 
Apr-21   12,530  12,840  12,445  12,620  12,510    110     9,232     7,615 
May-21   12,505  12,865  12,455  12,650  12,520    130    14,466    22,467 
Jun-21   12,525  12,900  12,525  12,700  12,585    115         4        23 
Jul-21   12,775  12,910  12,775  12,840  12,650    190         2        37 
Aug-21        -       -       -  12,815  12,815      0         0         2 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.11% 6.9062 Delayed Quote.-0.57%
