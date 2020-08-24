China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, August 24 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 515,699 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Sep-20 11,160 11,500 11,110 11,295 11,145 150 28,219 34,484 Oct-20 11,230 11,500 11,185 11,370 11,205 165 50 192 Nov-20 11,180 11,570 11,180 11,380 11,235 145 2,752 10,166 Jan-21 12,360 12,695 12,280 12,475 12,350 125 453,041 229,866 Mar-21 12,455 12,840 12,395 12,565 12,470 95 7,933 8,393 Apr-21 12,530 12,840 12,445 12,620 12,510 110 9,232 7,615 May-21 12,505 12,865 12,455 12,650 12,520 130 14,466 22,467 Jun-21 12,525 12,900 12,525 12,700 12,585 115 4 23 Jul-21 12,775 12,910 12,775 12,840 12,650 190 2 37 Aug-21 - - - 12,815 12,815 0 0 2 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

