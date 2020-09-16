China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, September 16 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 295,395 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Oct-20 11,390 11,645 11,390 11,565 11,490 75 36 115 Nov-20 11,495 11,615 11,460 11,545 11,500 45 1,074 9,318 Jan-21 12,385 12,490 12,315 12,400 12,375 25 258,535 213,893 Mar-21 12,480 12,555 12,385 12,470 12,450 20 7,954 8,139 Apr-21 12,535 12,610 12,435 12,525 12,505 20 6,981 7,547 May-21 12,545 12,645 12,480 12,560 12,550 10 20,431 35,775 Jun-21 - - - 12,485 12,405 80 0 17 Jul-21 - - - 12,695 12,695 0 0 45 Aug-21 12,730 12,785 12,705 12,725 12,625 100 15 70 Sep-21 12,695 12,805 12,670 12,715 12,625 90 369 233 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

