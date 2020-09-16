Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

09/16/2020 | 08:31am BST
Wednesday, September 16 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 295,395 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Oct-20   11,390  11,645  11,390  11,565  11,490     75        36       115 
Nov-20   11,495  11,615  11,460  11,545  11,500     45     1,074     9,318 
Jan-21   12,385  12,490  12,315  12,400  12,375     25   258,535   213,893 
Mar-21   12,480  12,555  12,385  12,470  12,450     20     7,954     8,139 
Apr-21   12,535  12,610  12,435  12,525  12,505     20     6,981     7,547 
May-21   12,545  12,645  12,480  12,560  12,550     10    20,431    35,775 
Jun-21        -       -       -  12,485  12,405     80         0        17 
Jul-21        -       -       -  12,695  12,695      0         0        45 
Aug-21   12,730  12,785  12,705  12,725  12,625    100        15        70 
Sep-21   12,695  12,805  12,670  12,715  12,625     90       369       233 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

