LONDON CAOUTCH.
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

09/25/2020 | 03:31am EDT
Friday, September 25 2020 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 556,968 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Oct-20   11,630  12,000  11,580  11,810  11,570    240        83        62 
Nov-20   11,630  11,995  11,610  11,825  11,610    215     2,338     6,979 
Jan-21   12,390  12,770  12,335  12,560  12,370    190   494,975   197,108 
Mar-21   12,465  12,835  12,420  12,625  12,445    180    11,366     7,966 
Apr-21   12,510  12,890  12,460  12,675  12,490    185     8,829     7,414 
May-21   12,565  12,935  12,510  12,740  12,535    205    39,058    39,989 
Jun-21        -       -       -  12,560  12,560      0         0        17 
Jul-21   12,840  12,990  12,840  12,885  12,670    215        15        47 
Aug-21        -       -       -  12,715  12,680     35         0        70 
Sep-21   12,710  13,070  12,690  12,905  12,700    205       304       901 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.14% 6.82268 Delayed Quote.-1.94%
