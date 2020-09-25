China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, September 25 2020 Natural Rubber Turnover: 556,968 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Oct-20 11,630 12,000 11,580 11,810 11,570 240 83 62 Nov-20 11,630 11,995 11,610 11,825 11,610 215 2,338 6,979 Jan-21 12,390 12,770 12,335 12,560 12,370 190 494,975 197,108 Mar-21 12,465 12,835 12,420 12,625 12,445 180 11,366 7,966 Apr-21 12,510 12,890 12,460 12,675 12,490 185 8,829 7,414 May-21 12,565 12,935 12,510 12,740 12,535 205 39,058 39,989 Jun-21 - - - 12,560 12,560 0 0 17 Jul-21 12,840 12,990 12,840 12,885 12,670 215 15 47 Aug-21 - - - 12,715 12,680 35 0 70 Sep-21 12,710 13,070 12,690 12,905 12,700 205 304 901 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

