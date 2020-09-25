China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, September 25 2020
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 556,968 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Oct-20 11,630 12,000 11,580 11,810 11,570 240 83 62
Nov-20 11,630 11,995 11,610 11,825 11,610 215 2,338 6,979
Jan-21 12,390 12,770 12,335 12,560 12,370 190 494,975 197,108
Mar-21 12,465 12,835 12,420 12,625 12,445 180 11,366 7,966
Apr-21 12,510 12,890 12,460 12,675 12,490 185 8,829 7,414
May-21 12,565 12,935 12,510 12,740 12,535 205 39,058 39,989
Jun-21 - - - 12,560 12,560 0 0 17
Jul-21 12,840 12,990 12,840 12,885 12,670 215 15 47
Aug-21 - - - 12,715 12,680 35 0 70
Sep-21 12,710 13,070 12,690 12,905 12,700 205 304 901
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
